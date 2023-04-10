R.I. Governor McKee touts $20m proposal to repair local roads

“As a former mayor, I know the public really wants to have us invest in our roads,” McKee said as he stood in front of the North Providence Department of Public Works facility on a spring Monday just past peak pothole season.

Governor Dan McKee is proposing $20 million in funds in his budget that he says will help fix that. On Monday, he held an event in North Providence to pave the way.

NORTH PROVIDENCE — It is one of the problems that politicians hear about most often from the people they serve: local roads, bridges, and sidewalks in disrepair.

Advertisement

The proposal McKee was touting Monday must be passed by the General Assembly as part of the budget, and supporters of the plan, including local and state officials, called on the legislature to do just that at Monday’s event.

The program would be the first of its kind in Rhode Island, according to state transportation officials. Under the proposal, cities and towns would provide two-thirds of the funding for local road maintenance projects, and the state would provide a third. The state’s money would come from American Rescue Plan Act funds. Of the $20 million in state funding, $15 million would be divided equally among the state’s cities and towns, with the remaining $5 million distributed proportionally based on the miles of roads in those communities. The state-allocated money would help cities and towns, which often struggle to fund capital projects, get road maintenance efforts off the ground or to make them happen more quickly.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

About 80 percent of the miles of roads in Rhode Island are controlled by cities and towns, according to the McKee administration. And nearly half of municipal roads in the state are in poor condition. They also tend to be the ones that hit closer to home — the ones that are right out in front of people’s houses.

Advertisement

The funding proposal comes at a time of uncertainty and change in the way Rhode Island funds transportation projects.

A federal judge in September struck down the state’s truck tolling system as unconstitutional. The state is appealing the decision, but has turned off the tolling gantries in the meantime, jeopardizing a major revenue source for the Department of Transportation.

The governor’s budget makes up for that funding gap for the next two years until things get sorted out, Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti said.

But even beyond that, broader questions loom: Just shy of 10 percent of the Rhode Island Department of Transportation’s 2023 budget comes from the gas tax, according to projections. That won’t be as reliable and robust a source of revenue as more cars on the roads transition to electric. In the next two years, the state will work on putting in place a “viable, dedicated, predictable kind of funding mechanism,” Alviti said.

Could one way be tolling more types of vehicles?

“Right now, there are so many options,” Alviti said. “We’re looking to see what other states are doing. All of the various options will be provided to the legislature, the House, the Senate, and the Governor, in order for them to formulate the right solution for Rhode Island. What the methodology is needs to be particularly suited to Rhode Island. I’m sure that’ll happen, and we’ve got the next two years to do that.”

Advertisement

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.