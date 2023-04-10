Transit police responded to report of a weapon. They found a Star Wars character at Back Bay MBTA stop.

“4/7 6PM Multiple TPD units responded to #MBTA Back Bay for report of a person armed w/a long rifle,” the TPD tweeted. “Officers located a person in character as ‘Boba Fett’ w/a replica firearm. Officers conversed with the individual & the scene was safe.”

Someone dressed as a Stars Wars character and wielding a fake gun as part of costume play caused a bit of a stir Friday evening at the Back Bay T stop, according to MBTA Transit Police.

The tweet didn’t identify the person, and a TPD official said the costumed rider’s name wasn’t available Monday morning.

Transit police identified them as Boba Fett, a Star Wars character from a galaxy far far away. It’s not clear how the cosplay was determined to be Boba, versus Jango Fett — or some other Mandalorian.

Tweeters responded to the TPD message with snarky rejoinders.

“He’s a bounty hunter and he rides a rancor (and apparently the T) no one is safe,” one person wrote.

Boba’s Back Bay emergence Friday happened to coincide with an anime convention that took place at the Hynes Convention Center over the weekend.

“Good on your officers evaluating the scene and maybe having a bit of pop culture knowledge,” one person tweeted at TPD.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.





