Steeple of Faith Lutheran Church in Cambridge slated to be taken down after six-alarm fire

The fire broke out just hours after Easter services were held in the church at 311 Broadway, according to the Rev. Robin Lutjohann, the church’s pastor.

Part of Broadway in Cambridge was closed Monday outside the church as city officials assessed the structural integrity of the building.

CAMBRIDGE — The steeple of the Faith Lutheran Church could be torn down as early as Tuesday after a six-alarm fire heavily damaged the house of worship Sunday night, officials said.

Lutjohann said he and other members of the church were at the scene of the fire Sunday night and Monday morning “crying our eyes out.”

Still reeling from the shock of the devastating blaze, Lutjohann said parts of the church will have to be taken down for safety reasons.

“We’re just trying to make sure everyone’s safe and it’s secure as it can be,” Lutjohann said.

One congregant clutched a blackened cross salvaged from the blaze as he spoke to onlookers. “The most important thing was that nobody was hurt,” he said. “We’re gonna trust in God.”

The portion of Broadway between Norfolk Street and Prospect Street will remain closed all day Monday and “most, if not all, of tomorrow,” Cambridge police said in a tweet Monday. “The structural integrity of the church building is still being assessed.”

It’s expected that the steeple will need to be taken down as early as Tuesday, “due to structural and safety concerns,” according to Jeremy Warnick, a spokesman for the Cambridge Police Department.

“The structural integrity of the building is still being assessed and the fire team and Inspectional Services are actively working to both ensure everyone’s safety and evaluate next steps,” Warnick said in an e-mail. “In the meantime, Broadway remains closed in the immediate area of the church.”

On Monday afternoon, the church was cordoned off with caution tape as orange cones blocked off the street. Several congregants and residents gathered on the sidewalk in front of the charred structure.

The stained glass windows were shattered, and one side of the building had completely collapsed. A large golden cross which topped the steeple remained upright, reflecting the sunlight.

Diane Garner, 82, and her husband have attended the church for almost 25 years. They stared at the structure in silence. ”I’m still in shock. Yeah, I mean, literally, I mean, physically in shock,” Garner said.

Garner said several other churches have already offered congregants to use their spaces. ”We will have our prayer service on Wednesday, somewhere somehow. Maybe on Zoom,” she said. “We have a lot of offers that the outpouring from the community has been really great.”

Her husband, Franklin, gestured to a banner hanging on the fence surrounding the church.

”Like the sign says, we will rise,” Garner, 81, said.

Another congregant, who asked for his name not to be used, wiped tears from his eyes. ”It’s just heartbreaking. I don’t know what we’re gonna do,” he said.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at Faith Lutheran Church just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday and ordered a second alarm upon their arrival, and then a third and a fourth; the fire was up to six alarms by about 7:45 p.m., officials said.

When firefighters arrived the front doors to the church were locked.

“When they were able to force through the doors, they encountered heavy fire right inside the front doors,” Cambridge Acting Fire Chief Tom Cahill told reporters at the scene late Sunday.

“They made a very aggressive attack … but were unable to get water on the seat of the fire,” he said.

Firefighters were pulled from the building after 30 minutes and continued the battle from outside.

Cahill said several firefighters had suffered minor injuries but did not provide details. He said no other injuries were reported.

Mutual aid was provided by Arlington, Belmont, Brookline, Boston, Chelsea, Lexington, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville, Waltham, and Watertown, according to a tweet by the Cambridge Fire Department.

Faith Lutheran Church is a congregation of the New England Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, according to its website.

The church is also home to Faith Kitchen, a program that serves free homecooked meals on the second and last Tuesday of every month. Due to the fire, the next meal will be served around the corner at Temple Beth Shalom on Tremont Street, according to a statement posted on Faith Kitchen’s website.

The Faith Lutheran Church in Cambridge had major damage after fire broke out on Sunday. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22. Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.