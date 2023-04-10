Thieves stage bold truck heist on Interstate 93 in Canton

A box truck was robbed of smart phones on a highway in Canton Monday morning, State Police said.
Two thieves perpetrated the brazen heist on Interstate 93 in Canton, the agency said in a statement released at 9:59 a.m.
“Preliminary investigation indicates that the truck, a 2016 Freightliner operated by a New Jersey man, was in heavy traffic when two suspects exited a car, opened the back of the truck, and took multiple boxes reportedly containing smartphones,” the statement said. “The suspects then re-entered the car and fled southbound.”
The trucker wasn’t hurt, officials said.
“The facts and circumstances of the incident are actively being investigated by MSP Troop H detectives and patrols,” State Police said. “No further information is available at this time. We will update when appropriate.”
This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.
