Thieves stage bold truck heist on Interstate 93 in Canton

A box truck was robbed of smart phones on a highway in Canton Monday morning, State Police said.

Two thieves perpetrated the brazen heist on Interstate 93 in Canton, the agency said in a statement released at 9:59 a.m.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that the truck, a 2016 Freightliner operated by a New Jersey man, was in heavy traffic when two suspects exited a car, opened the back of the truck, and took multiple boxes reportedly containing smartphones,” the statement said. “The suspects then re-entered the car and fled southbound.”