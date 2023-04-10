Two-alarm blaze that killed man, dog in Hopkinton appears accidental

“While the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, the potential factors that have been identified are all accidental and there is no evidence that it was intentionally set,” the statement said.

Investigators determined that the fire began in the area of the front porch of the single-family ranch house, but the cause was not yet known, the State Fire Marshal’s Office said in a statement.

A two-alarm fire that killed a man in his 60s and a dog and injured a woman in Hopkinton early Sunday morning appears to have been accidental and is not considered suspicious, the State Fire Marshal’s Office said Monday.

There were no working fire detectors inside the home, Hopkinton Fire Chief William R. Miller said.

“Every household needs working smoke alarms on every level of the home,” Miller said in the statement.

There have been six fire-related deaths in Massachusetts homes that did not have working smoke alarms over the past two weeks, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said.

“If you do one thing today, please make sure you have working smoke alarms on every level of your home, and check in on older relatives to be sure theirs are working too,” Ostroskey said in the statement.

Firefighters responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a fire at 69 Hayward St. at 1:12 a.m., the State Fire Marshal’s Office said. When they arrived, they encountered heavy fire at the house.

Crews requested mutual aid and learned that two people were still in the house, the statement said. Firefighters immediately began an aggressive search for the people inside the home.

The two people were found and removed from the home, the statement said.

They were both taken to Milford Regional Medical Center, the statement said. The man died, while the other victim, an older woman whose identity was not disclosed, was taken to a Boston hospital for further treatment.

The man, whose name was not released, was a Marine veteran who was generous with his time and his talents as a carpenter, neighbors and friends told the Globe, and his wife works as a school bus driver in Framingham.

“He was generous when it came to anything,” said Eric Seaholm.

The fire was under control by about 2 a.m., the statement said. The home was a total loss.

