Vermont father pleads not guilty in toddler’s death

He was ordered committed to Berkshire County House of Correction in lieu of $250,000 cash bail or $2.5 million bond, court records show.

Darrel A. Galorenzo, 35, of Readsboro, Vt., pleaded not guilty in Northern Berkshire District Court to manslaughter, reckless endangerment of a child, negligent operating of a motor vehicle, and operating under the influence, the statement said.

A Vermont man pleaded not guilty Monday to charges related to the death of his 2-year-old son after he allegedly “lost” the toddler near a brook while fleeing a motor vehicle crash in Clarksburg early Saturday morning, the Berkshire district attorney’s office said in a statement .

Galorenzo is scheduled to return to court on May 8 for a pretrial hearing, the statement said.

Galorenzo’s lawyer was not immediately available Monday evening to comment.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a crash of a 2015 Subaru Crosstrek near 443 Middle Road, the statement said.

Galorenzo, who was later determined to have been operating under the influence, had allegedly “lost” the child near Hudson Brook while fleeing the scene of the crash, the statement said.

Authorities found the child in the brook shortly before 2:20 a.m., near 150 Middle Road, the statement said, and began emergency first aid for drowning injuries.

The child was taken to Berkshire Medical Center in North Adams, where he was pronounced dead. The child’s death remains under investigation.





