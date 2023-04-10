Watch live: New MBTA general manager Phillip Eng speaking on first official day

Monday is Phillip Eng’s first day as the MBTA’s new general manager. He’ll be in charge of the region’s subway, bus, and commuter rail network, which is facing myriad problems in terms of staffing, financing, and operations of the subway and bus lines.

Eng is scheduled to meet with the press between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. at the Park Street station where the Red and Green lines interchange.