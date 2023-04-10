DeSantis pushes toughest immigration crackdown in the nation

Expected to pass within weeks because Republicans have supermajorities in both chambers, the bills are part of what DeSantis describes as a response to President Biden’s “open borders agenda,” which he said has allowed an uncontrolled flow of immigrants to cross into the United States from Mexico.

TALLAHASSEE — Led by Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican with presidential ambitions, the Florida Legislature is considering a sweeping package of immigration measures that would represent the toughest crackdown on illegal immigration by any state in more than a decade.

The bills would expose people to felony charges for sheltering, hiring, and transporting immigrants who are in the country without legal permission; require hospitals to ask patients their immigration status and report to the state; invalidate out-of-state driver’s licenses issued to immigrants in the country without legal permission; prevent them from being admitted to the bar in Florida; and direct the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to provide assistance to federal authorities in enforcing the nation’s immigration laws.

DeSantis has separately proposed eliminating in-state college tuition for students in the country without legal permission and beneficiaries of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, who were brought to the United States as young children. The tuition law was enacted by his predecessor Rick Scott, now a Republican US senator, in 2014.

The new measures represent the most far-reaching state immigration legislation since 2010, when Arizona, a border state that was the nation’s busiest corridor for human smuggling at the time, passed a law that required the police to ask people they stopped for proof of immigration status if they had a reason to suspect they might be in the country illegally.

“We need to do everything in our power to protect the people of Florida from what’s going on at the border and the border crisis,” DeSantis said at a news conference on Feb. 23 during which he unveiled his proposals and spoke from a lectern emblazoned with the words “Biden’s Border Crisis.”

Backers of the new bills say they are not opposed to immigration but are trying to make sure that newcomers follow the law.

“There’s a right way and a wrong way to come here,” state Senator Debbie Mayfield, a Republican, said during a hearing on one of the bills. “We have a process in this country. We’re not trying to hurt or harm people who are here legally.”

Stronger controls on illegal immigration have been a key issue for Republicans, including among many Hispanic voters in border regions who have expressed alarm over the large numbers of unauthorized border crossings, about 2.5 million last year. There has also been broad Republican support for increasing deportations of those who are in the country illegally, with 8 in 10 Republicans saying that boosting deportations was “important,” according to a Pew Research Center survey last year.

Florida saw a wave of migrants landing by boat from Cuba and Haiti earlier this year, overwhelming local resources in the Florida Keys and adding to an unauthorized immigrant population in the state that is already estimated at about 800,000.

Health care for immigrants living illegally in the state cost nearly $313 million during the 2020-21 fiscal year, according to state figures, and DeSantis warned that continuing influxes threatened to increase crime, diminish jobs and wages for American workers, and burden the state’s education systems.

But critics warn the proposed new legislation, by targeting some long-established residents of the state, will sow fear, promote racial profiling, and harm Florida’s economy, and some Republican business leaders have come out against it.

The legislative push runs counter to a trend elsewhere in the country to integrate the nation’s existing population of immigrants in the country illegally, estimated at more than 10 million.

Over the past decade, and especially since the pandemic, even some Republican-led states have introduced policies to provide residents in the country illegally with health care, access to higher education, driver’s licenses, and worker protections.

Arizona voters last year repealed restrictions on higher education for immigrants in the country without legal permission and adopted in-state tuition for everyone who attends high school in the state. The state Legislature is taking up a proposal to offer financial aid to such immigrants.

“There has been steady growth of inclusive policies across the country and the political spectrum,” said Tanya Broder, a senior staff attorney at the National Immigration Law Center who tracks immigration legislation.

Governors Eric Holcomb of Indiana and Spencer Cox of Utah, both Republicans, recently called on Congress to pass comprehensive immigration reform, citing the value of foreign workers to their states. In March, Cox signed a law extending health coverage to all low-income children in his state, regardless of immigration status.

Texas is moving in the other direction, at least on the border. Republican state lawmakers have proposed a significant expansion in the immigration control program pushed by Governor Greg Abbott, who, like DeSantis, is a Republican.

Draft legislation presented in March calls for the state to take on some of the authority now exercised by the federal government, creating a border police force and making it a state felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, to illegally cross the border into Texas.

Texas has already deployed National Guard troops on the border and, along with Arizona, has bused newly arriving migrants to cities around the country.

Both Republican governors have accused Biden of losing control of the situation.

“When Biden continues to ignore his legal responsibilities, we will step in to support our communities,” DeSantis said in January.

Last year, the Florida governor commissioned two private planes to fly unwitting Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, fueling outrage and prompting lawsuits. In January, he declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard as vessels ferrying Cuban and Haitian migrants docked in the Florida Keys that month and in February.

Neither the state nor the federal government has data on how many immigrants reached Florida during the latest border surge last year, but there are signs that the state has been heavily affected.

As of March 31, the immigration courts in Florida had 296,833 cases pending, more than any other state, dwarfing New York’s 187,179 and Texas’ 184,867 cases.

Under the proposed new bills, a person could be charged with a third-degree felony for knowingly transporting, concealing, or harboring immigrants in the country illegally, punishable by up to five years in prison. Although sponsors have said the legislation is not intended to target ordinary Floridians in their day-to-day lives, its potential applications are broad, legal analysts said: An American adult child of an immigrant in the country without legal permission driving a parent, a lawyer driving a client to court, or someone driving a sports team that had a player without US legal status could be exposed to criminal charges.

Similarly, the law could also apply to a landlord who rents property to an family in the country illegally or someone who has a person in the country illegally living in their home, such as a housekeeper or caretaker.

Enforcing these measures would open the door to racial profiling, critics said, as police officers are charged with determining who is documented and who is not.

“You are looking at a bill that creates an atmosphere where you could get targeted whether you are an immigrant, citizen, or tourist,” said Felipe Sousa-Lazaballet, the executive director of Hope CommUnity Center, a nonprofit in Apopka, Fla., that provides immigrants an array of social services. “You don’t know people’s immigration status by looking at them,” he said.

More than 1 in 5 Florida residents are immigrants, and 722,000 American citizens in the state live in households with one or more immigrants in the country without legal permission.