Drug company leaders condemn ruling invalidating FDA approval of abortion pill

The ruling, by Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk of the US District Court for the Northern District of Texas, “has set a precedent for diminishing FDA’s authority over drug approvals, and in so doing, creates uncertainty for the entire biopharma industry,” the letter argues.

“The decision ignores decades of scientific evidence and legal precedent,” read the letter, which was signed by leaders of some of the industry’s most prominent companies, including Albert Bourla, chief executive of Pfizer, and Alisha Alaimo, president of Biogen.

Senior executives of more than 400 pharmaceutical and biotech companies and investment firms on Monday issued a scorching condemnation of a ruling by a federal judge that invalidated the Food and Drug Administration’s 23-year-old approval of the abortion pill mifepristone, and they called for the decision to be reversed.

On Monday afternoon, the Department of Justice, which is representing the FDA, filed a motion asking the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals to stay the Texas ruling until the department’s appeal of the case can be heard. Kacsmaryk had stayed his ruling for only seven days.

The letter from the executives said their companies rely on the FDA’s autonomy to bring products to market under a “reliable regulatory process for drug evaluation and approval.”

“If courts can overturn drug approvals without regard for science or evidence,” the letter said, “or for the complexity required to fully vet the safety and efficacy of new drugs, any medicine is at risk for the same outcome as mifepristone.

The letter underscores how threatening the ruling, if left to stand, could be to pharmaceutical companies, said William Schultz, a former FDA deputy commissioner who is now an attorney in private practice. Schultz said companies spend years and hundreds of millions of dollars to test and study a drug.

“I think it could destabilize pharmaceutical research in this country,” he said.

Legal scholars said in interviews that the ruling appeared to be the first time a court had tried to invalidate the approval of a drug over the objection of the FDA. Over decades, Congress has given the agency authority to determine if drugs are safe and effective.

The ruling from Texas could undermine the approval of so many drugs that the letter is probably just the beginning of an intense push by the pharmaceutical industry, said Jennifer Oliva, a professor of law at the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco.

“They’re going to heavily lobby state legislatures, Congress and get involved in the courts in these battles going forward because it threatens their livelihood,” Oliva said.

Rachel King, interim president and chief executive of BIO, a trade association that represents biotech companies, said her organization has not signed the letter but is working with its board to determine the best way to support the FDA’s authority.

The group issued a statement over the weekend calling the ruling an “assault on science.”

“It’s going to introduce uncertainty in drug development and approval, which ultimately is going to be bad for patients,” King said.

Mifepristone is the first pill in the two-drug medication abortion regimen. The plaintiffs in the Texas lawsuit are also targeting the second drug, misoprostol, which is approved for other medical conditions but used off-label for abortion. Pfizer makes a small percentage of the misoprostol sold in the United States.

A spokesperson for Pfizer said Sunday that the company did not support off-label use of any of its medicines, but that “the agency serves a critical role in the US public health system — bringing new medicines to patients and conducting ongoing safety reviews that support the continued use of them — that must be maintained.”

The FDA’s review of a new drug begins with reviews of studies in the petri dish, in animals, and then in increasingly large groups of patients and usually takes years to end in an approval. Typically, judges have sidestepped efforts to seriously challenge key agency determinations. However, the agency has made its own decisions to revoke the approval of a drug if careful studies determine it is not safe or effective.