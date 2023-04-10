Oregon trooper finds driver held at gunpoint; suspect dead

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon State Police trooper exchanged gunfire with a man who was holding the driver of a semitrailer at gunpoint Monday morning along Interstate 5 in Salem, leaving the suspect dead, authorities said.

Trooper Andrew Tuttle stopped to help the driver of the disabled semitrailer at about 8:45 a.m. when he noticed the gunman, who immediately began shooting at the trooper, the Salem Police Department said in a news release.

Tuttle returned fire and the gunman ran into tall grass along the interstate, where he was found with gunshot injuries, the statement said. He died at the scene despite unspecified medical assistance, police said.