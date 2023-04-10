See photos of the police response to the shooting in Louisville, Ky.

A shooting at a bank in downtown Louisville killed at least four people and wounded at least eight others Monday, police said. The suspected shooter was also dead. Police arrived as gunshots were still being fired inside the Old National Bank and exchanged fire with the shooter, Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said at a news conference. See photos and videos from the scene: Members of the Louisville Metro Police and federal ATF agents gathered outside of the Old National Bank building in Louisville, Ky., on Monday. Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear arrived at the scene of the shooting. Michael Clevenger/Associated Press Two people embraced outside of the building where the shooting took place. Michael Clevenger/Associated Press Law enforcement, ambulances, and public safety vehicles lined the street. Michael Clevenger/Associated Press The area where a shooting took place. LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images The area where the shooting took place. LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images A Louisville Metro Police technician photographed bullet holes in the front glass of the Old National Bank building. Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press Law enforcement officers respond to an active shooter at the Old National Bank building. Luke Sharrett/Getty Officers with the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms responded. Luke Sharrett/Getty Police officers gathered outside the front entrance of the Old National Bank building. Luke Sharrett/Getty Louisville metro police stood guard outside of the Old National Bank building. Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press Louisville metro police stood outside of the Old National Bank building. Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press Louisville metro police and emergency personnel blocked the streets outside of the Old National Bank building. Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press Louisville metro police stood outside of the Old National Bank building. Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press Law enforcement officers responded to an active shooter. Luke Sharrett/Getty Law enforcement officers responded to an active shooter. Luke Sharrett/Getty