What we know about victims of the Louisville bank shooting

Police identified the four victims, all employees of Old National Bank, as Joshua Barrick, 40; Thomas Elliott, 63; Juliana Farmer, 45; and James Tutt, 64. Among the critically wounded was Nicholas Wilt, 26, who graduated from the police academy March 31.

A man in his 20s shot and killed four colleagues with a rifle at the bank where he worked in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday morning, police said. Nine others were wounded in the attack, three of them critically. The suspect, who officials said was livestreaming the rampage, was killed by police after exchanging fire on the scene.

Advertisement

Louisville’s former Mayor Greg Fischer said he’d known Elliott for 40 years. He likes to tell a story about how they met: Elliott was a young banker and Fischer was a young businessman. They were both ambitious and “wet behind the ears,” Fischer said. Elliott called him up and said he wanted to be his personal banker.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“I reminded him that my net worth was less than $5,000 and thought he was crazy,” Fischer said. “I said, ‘Your prospect list must be getting pretty bad, Tommy, to be calling me.’”

Fischer said that story highlights Elliott’s work ethic and his ability to see things in people they might not see in themselves.

“He got great joy out of helping people and seeing people succeed,” he said.

They became close friends, and when Fischer launched his first bid to be mayor, Elliott signed on to be his campaign finance manager and remained with him the rest of his political career.

Elliott’s network of friends included Louisville native Lonnie Ali, the wife of the late boxing great Muhammad Ali. She pointed to his sense of humor and his commitment to his community.

“Tommy was such a warm, wonderful, funny, kind guy,” she said. “Just the sweetest person. And it’s just such a huge loss, not just to his friends and family, but to the community. Because that’s what Tommy was about. Tommy was about community.”

Advertisement

“I’m going to miss him so much,” she added.

Fischer said Elliott was a devoted family man. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, and two stepdaughters. Fischer said it’s hard for him to imagine the hole that’s been left for them.

Barrick had worked for about two decades in banking and previously worked at WesBanco, according to The Courier-Journal. Louisville Business First named him one of its 20 People to Know in Banking in 2020.

Tutt was a Frankfort native who graduated from the University of Kentucky and worked in banking for over 38 years, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Oldham County Judge-Executive David Voegele told the Courier-Journal that Tutt served on the Oldham-La Grange Development Authority from 2011-2022, including a number of years as its chair.

“He added a tremendous amount of insights as we went about developing our office park in LaGrange,” Voegele said. “He’s a very high quality, well-thought-of individual … It’s just sickening to hear what’s happened.”

Farmer, a loan officer, was a mother and grandmother, according to the Herald-Leader.

Louisville Metro Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel identified the shooter as Connor Sturgeon. According to a LinkedIn page, he had worked full time at the bank for nearly two years after interning there over previous summers. Police did not specify a motive.

Advertisement

Several national political figures, including President Joe Biden, issued statements Monday deploring the violence in Louisville and urging action on gun legislation, although Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, said that Monday ought to be focused on “friends and loved ones that are no longer with us.”

Still, the morning that unfolded in Louisville was a snapshot of a country echoing with gunfire. Not long after police had responded to the massacre at the bank, two people were shot, one fatally, outside of a community college less than two miles away. It was not immediately clear what led to that shooting.

“The two incidents appear to be entirely unrelated,” said Mayor Craig Greenberg. “But they both took lives. They both leave people scarred, grieving and angry. I share all of those feelings myself right now.”

“I’m a survivor of a workplace shooting,” said Greenberg, who was shot at in his office last year by a young man with mental health troubles. “To the people who survived, whether you were physically hurt or not, I know that you’re hurting, too.”

Gwinn-Villaroel said police had received reports of shots fired at Old National Bank at 8:38 a.m. “Officers were on the scene within three minutes,” she said. “The suspect shot at officers. We then returned fire and stopped that threat.”

The bank is in a crowded quarter of downtown Louisville, across the street from Louisville Slugger Field, a minor league baseball stadium.

The University of Louisville Hospital received nine patients, including two police officers, from the shooting, said Dr. Jason Smith, chief medical officer at the hospital. Three of them had been released as of Monday afternoon, three remained in the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries and three were critically wounded and had required operations, Smith said. Wilt had required brain surgery, Smith added.

Advertisement

“They’ve got long roads ahead of them,” Smith said. “But if we can get through 24 hours, then we will take another 24 hours. And we will keep doing that until they get out of the hospital.”

“We lost four children of God today,” said Beshear, who had to stop to collect his emotions as he spoke, “one of whom was one of my closest friends. Tommy Elliott helped me build my law career, helped me become governor, gave me advice on being a good dad. He’s one of the people I talk to most in the world and very rarely were we talking about my job. He was an incredible friend.”

Elliott was senior vice president of Old National Bank, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Beshear had run his 2015 campaign for state attorney general from the bank building, he said, adding that he knew “virtually everyone” inside. “That’s my bank,” he said.

State Rep. Keturah Herron, a Democrat who represents part of Louisville, said on Twitter that “as we hold our community tighter,” there must also be “outrage and anger.”

“We live in a war zone, and we shouldn’t have to,” she said.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said on Twitter that he and his wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, were “devastated” by the shooting. “We send our prayers to the victims, their families, and the city of Louisville as we await more information,” he said.

Advertisement

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI said they were assisting with the response.

————

Claire Galofaro and Bruce Schreiner from The Associated Press contributed to this report