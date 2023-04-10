In helping us face our past, city archivist has upheld high calling

Thank you to Kevin Cullen for recognizing John McColgan’s invaluable contribution as Boston’s city archivist to a culture that finds it difficult to confront the truths of our past (“He brought history to life,” Metro, April 5).

To those who proudly demonstrate their ignorance by trivializing the idea that history can indeed teach us something about recognizing our failures and fallibilities — by pejoratively labeling it as “woke” — perhaps they need to wake up.

McColgan has retired after nearly 28 years in the job. We need more citizens like him.