In helping us face our past, city archivist has upheld high calling

Updated April 10, 2023, 11 minutes ago
Boston city archivist John McColgan, who has retired from the longtime post, carried a bag from a Copley Square memorial to the Boston Marathon bombings on June 25, 2013. He and his staff have amassed a collection of items, including running shoes, handwritten sympathy messages on clothing, and a letter from students in Kenya.The Boston Globe/Boston Globe

Thank you to Kevin Cullen for recognizing John McColgan’s invaluable contribution as Boston’s city archivist to a culture that finds it difficult to confront the truths of our past (“He brought history to life,” Metro, April 5).

To those who proudly demonstrate their ignorance by trivializing the idea that history can indeed teach us something about recognizing our failures and fallibilities — by pejoratively labeling it as “woke” — perhaps they need to wake up.

McColgan has retired after nearly 28 years in the job. We need more citizens like him.

Adam Villone

Cummaquid

