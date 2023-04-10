How women helped broker Northern Ireland’s Good Friday Agreement

Day after day, decade after decade, women had been tending to those who were traumatized in body, mind, and soul. They attended the funerals of their friends and family members, and they witnessed the deepening chasm of enmity splitting not just their society but also their homes. Still, like so many women all over the world, they turned their experiences at the side of a gurney into wisdom on both sides of a peace table.

Some 25 years ago, a group of women in Northern Ireland took on a chronically male political and social culture that had spawned an infamous 30-year conflict. For most of their lives, the women had endured the violence resulting from warfare marked by bomb attacks, random murders, and police and paramilitary collusion.

At stake was whether Northern Ireland (primarily Protestant) should remain a province under British rule or be reunited with the rest of the (primarily Catholic) island. Despite their personal allegiances, the women understood that the conflict was not a religious war but rather a political power struggle. In fact, it would become a gendered struggle as well.

When the launch of formal negotiations was announced, even a person as thoughtful as the chair, US Special Envoy George Mitchell, didn’t realize the implications of allowing only heads of political parties — all men — to be part of the peace process. But the women did. In a gutsy move, they organized across the divide and in six weeks pulled off a stunning upset at the polls by having two of its members elected by the public to the Northern Ireland Peace Talks. Their Northern Ireland Women’s Coalition turned out to have the only women — Monica McWilliams and Peral Sagar, from either side of the political divide — at the table among the eight parties in the two-year talks.

The women entered the room with the trust of the community and credibility among many of the political players. Still, the barrage of misogynist hostility that greeted the outsiders — the women from civil society — was ferocious. But the attacks boomeranged when the women recorded on a large blackboard an “Insult of the Week” for all to see.

Over time, the men pulled from a history of warring factions and rows between the parties, with the larger unionist parties refusing to speak to their Republican opponents in the room. But the Coalition members pulled from their long experience of working across communities with differing beliefs. As a result, they took on the roles of mediators as well as negotiators during the complicated and frustrating process. At times some of the men asked Coalition members to dispel the rumors and lies that were circulating and to help build trust where there was none.

The women not only imagined a stable, post-conflict country but also a successful strategy for including groundbreaking provisions into the Good Friday Agreement. The final pact, signed on April 10, 1998, included multiple unexpected provisions:

▪ The education system would be integrated, so that children would learn together and change the poisonous narratives about the conflict that had been passed on from generation to generation.

▪ Restitution for victims of the conflict would be established.

▪ Rights and safeguards that included the right of women to full and equal political participation were guaranteed.

To reinforce these and many other challenging changes, a civic forum was created as an advisory body to the new Northern Ireland Legislature, dealing with social, economic, and cultural issues. Mitchell summed it up: “Because of (the women’s) efforts, Northern Ireland is much closer to peace and reconciliation.”

Was the peace agreement a success? Yes. Has it been fully implemented? No. But the day will come when, as the agreement mandates, the people of Northern Ireland will vote in a referendum on the nation’s future status: to remain part of the United Kingdom or join with the Republic of Ireland. However contentious that decision is, the integration of women into public life and politics will enrich this historic discussion.

Soon after its signing, the Good Friday Agreement became a renowned example of global inclusive security. Lasting stability requires a solid foundation, with ideas and buy-in from a broad swath of the distressed population. Without women’s active participation, peace agreements generally last about five years. But when their perspectives are added to the talks, those agreements last longer.

For years, we’ve heard the United Nations, European Union, US government, and others call women the greatest untapped resource in conflict zones. We’re proud that the intrepid Northern Ireland Women’s Coalition led the way.

Swanee Hunt is the founder of the Women and Public Policy Program at Harvard University. As a former US ambassador to Austria and founder of Inclusive Security, she has promoted the leadership of women in scores of conflict zones.