More questions than answers in the Maine undocumented workers’ case

“I think he was working in construction and he’d stay in the Maine house Monday through Friday to work,” the aunt said. It’s unfair, she told me in Spanish, because her nephew was detained allegedly just for working. “He wasn’t doing any harm to anyone,” she said.

The detainee is one of the 17 unauthorized migrants who were found in a Maine home in what federal authorities called an elaborate human smuggling scheme. The detainee’s aunt, who did not want to give her full name for fear of repercussion, told me her nephew sounded sad the last time they talked on the phone.

It’s been a week since the López family in Lawrence has heard from one of its members, a 26-year-old who is in an immigration detention facility in Rhode Island.

Indeed, it’s been nearly three weeks since the US Customs and Border Protection announced via a press release that Border Patrol agents had removed the migrants from “a stash house” in the town of Lisbon. CBP said the migrants worked for a Massachusetts-based company, which rented the house “to provide a residence for the migrants.”

And yet the name of that Massachusetts company still hasn’t been released. Nor is there confirmation that the company or its owners are being investigated for allegedly employing immigrants without work authorization — for their role in the “human smuggling scheme,” like CBP called it. The federal government hasn’t provided details about the whereabouts of the 17 migrants, either.

How many were detained? How many were deported? Were some of them released? If so, have they been offered any type of immigration relief, as the Biden administration said it would provide to potential victims of labor exploitation?

The public, and family members like López, deserve to know. A story in the Portland Press Herald highlighting the mystery around the case is a reminder of why answers are imperative.

As I wrote previously, the Biden administration is pursuing a new approach when it comes to undocumented labor. US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas directed the department’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency to focus on employers who engage in labor exploitation.

“We will hold these predatory actors accountable by encouraging all workers to assert their rights,” Mayorkas said in a January statement announcing a new deferred action process aimed at protecting noncitizen workers who are potential victims of, or witnesses to, labor rights violations.

But that’s not how the Maine case unfolded.

Given that expressed new goal from DHS, “the appropriate response would have been to alert the Department of Labor, potentially the FBI, and other enforcement agencies” that protect workers’ rights, said Michael Felsen, a former US Department of Labor’s New England regional solicitor and an adviser on worker protection issues. Instead, the message from CBP with that original press release “was extremely harmful” because “it had the appearance of a preemptive strike against the workers when” under the new policy the workers are not supposed to be the targets, Felsen said. “They are the witnesses, they are the potential victims in this case possibly even of trafficking, which is a criminal violation.”

Felsen said that’s why the Maine case feels like a slap in the face for advocates of workers’ rights and for the immigrant community in the area. Even more so because DHS “actually has started granting deferred action to workers who have received what is called a ‘statement of interest’ from labor agencies doing investigations, whether it’s the National Labor Relations Board, or the US Department of Labor, or OSHA,” Felsen said in reference to a mechanism deployed to protect from deportation undocumented workers who have been abused by employers and who cooperate with those agencies. Other mechanisms include the U or T visas, for which certain victims of some crimes are eligible.

The US Department of Labor, ICE, and the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Maine, each told me in separate e-mails that they cannot confirm or deny the existence of an investigation in the case. ICE did not offer any additional details about the 17 workers or their whereabouts.

The vacuum of information in the Maine case is concerning because it directly contradicts the Biden administration’s new approach. It’s a stark reminder that Mayorkas and DHS have some work to do to distribute the message more widely so that it trickles down to all worker protection agencies, immigrant advocates, and their own federal agencies. Otherwise, the Biden administration is not meeting its stated goal of holding employers accountable for potentially exploiting workers while also failing to protect those same workers.

