When it comes to issues facing the state, it’s Maura ‘in the middle’ Healey

After a federal judge in Texas issued an order that blocks the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of a commonly used abortion medication drug, Healey quickly tweeted a response : “Mifepristone will stay available in Massachusetts. You have my word.” On Monday, she followed up with detailed plans to protect access to the drug in Massachusetts. She issued an executive order to make it clear that a state law passed last year applied to this medication and said she ordered a year’s worth of the drug to preserve the state’s supply.

That kind of decisive action isn’t applicable to every situation in government. But imagine if other issues — like housing, social services and the troubled MBTA — could be tackled with as much passion and urgency. During her first three months as governor, it’s more like “Maura in the middle.” It’s a safe, pragmatic approach, which, by the way, is playing nicely with voters. According to a recent poll by Priorities for Progress, 64 percent of those surveyed have a favorable view of Healey.

A big reason why seems to be voters’ view of her as politically moderate — just as this group describes themselves. In a just-released UMass-Amherst/WCVB poll, 57 percent said they approved of Healey’s job so far. But a big chunk of respondents said they don’t know exactly where she stands on a range of issues, from the economy and the environment to child care, health care, and the T. The overall fuzziness about Healey’s agenda could also explain why, so far, voters like her.

Healey’s crisp response to the Texas judge’s ruling on mifepristone should come as no surprise. For one thing, as a former attorney general, she’s used to taking on legal battles. She’s also a longtime advocate for abortion rights, an ever-more galvanizing issue for Democrats since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. This is especially true in Massachusetts, where, according to a Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll taken last summer, 78 percent of those surveyed said abortion should be legal in all or most cases. With support at such stratospheric levels, Healey’s predecessor, Republican Charlie Baker, backed a new law that expanded abortion access.

Speaking of Baker, Healey is beginning to answer the biggest question that emerged when she was running for governor. Against a weak Republican rival who backed Donald Trump in a state that despises him, Healey aligned herself with Baker and his centrist policies. Once elected, how much would she separate herself from the popular former governor?

To progressive Democrats, the answer is not enough. Pointing out that Healey’s tax reform proposal is basically the same as Baker’s, Jonathan Cohn, policy director of Progressive Massachusetts, said, “Her instinct has been to give that money back, weakening our state’s ability to deliver on the promise of investment.” On housing and transit, he added, “I think we need to see more from her administration about what their major goals are and how they would track their own success. There isn’t enough communicated urgency about what is needed for the affordability crisis and the crisis of the MBTA.” Cohn also flagged Healey for a “wait-and-see” attitude on zoning changes that are aimed at increasing affordable housing.

But to Liam Kerr, the founder of Priorities for Progress, which promotes more centrist Democratic policies to attract independent voters, Healey “has stuck the landing on her first 100 days, aligning herself with voters like Baker did.” The recent PFP poll, and others before it, he said, “show that very, very few people want the Democratic Party to move to the left.” On taxes, for example, the PFP poll showed that three-quarters of those surveyed would rather see excess tax revenues returned instead of being used to expand state programs.

I’m not looking for a giant leftward lurch — just a little more of Healey’s passion for abortion rights extended to other matters. Some of Healey’s resistance may be a matter of getting used to being a chief executive instead of the state’s top law enforcement officer.

But leadership also means taking stands that may not always please all of the people all of the time. Sure, Baker was popular. But look what he left behind — a transit system in crisis and state agencies that deal with children, veterans, and the disability community providing subpar leadership and performance. In the case of the State Police, there was outright corruption on his watch.

When it comes to maintaining access to abortion, just think about what Healey said: “You have my word.” That’s a powerful pledge, one that should also apply to other gubernatorial priorities.

Joan Vennochi is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.