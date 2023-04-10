Red Sox outfielder Adam Duvall suffered fractured wrist, no timetable set for his return

With closer Kenley Jansen on the mound, the Tigers’ Spencer Torkelson hit a shallow fly ball to center. Duvall raced in and slid for the ball, which caught leather but popped out of the glove, with his wrist dragging awkwardly through the grass.

Duvall left the game after attempting to make a sliding catch in the ninth inning.

Red Sox center fielder Adam Duvall fractured his left wrist in Sunday’s 4-1 win over the Tigers and no timetable has been set for his return. It is still unclear if he will need surgery.

Duvall has been the Sox’ hottest hitter so far, batting .455/.514/1.030 with four homers, five doubles, and a triple in eight games. He has driven in 14 runs.

“That’s not fun to watch at all, seeing him walk off the field” said Red Sox starter Kutter Crawford. “I think we’re all just kind of pulling for him and hopefully it’s not as serious as we might think it is.”

While with the Braves last year, Duvall injured the same wrist late in July and had surgery to repair a torn tendon sheath. He was out for the remainder of the season.

Kiké Hernández, Raimel Tapia, and Rob Refsynder are expected to get time in center field with Duvall out. Bobby Dalbec and Yu Chang are likely to take Hernández’s spot at shortstop.





