Your guide to the 2023 Boston Marathon

The 2023 Boston Marathon features some of the most impressive elite fields in the race’s history. On the women’s side, Ethiopia’s Amane Beriso leads a group of five with personal bests under 2:18 — the course record is 2:19:59 — along with three former champions.

But no recent race has been quite like this one.

Recent editions of the Boston Marathon have all had their moments. The 2022 race was a triumphant return to a full Patriots’ Day field (2020 was virtual, and 2021 was rescheduled), and 2018 brought unprecedented weather conditions that threw the elite racers into disarray and tested every competitor at new levels.

The men will be led by the incomparable Eliud Kipchoge — the greatest marathoner in history by performance, accolades, and any other measure — for the first time as he looks to tick one more item off his ever-shortening bucket list over 26.2 miles.

And as the world’s best go to work on the roads, they’ll do so 10 years after one of Boston’s most harrowing days, when two bombs were detonated at the finish line on Boylston Street in 2013, killing three people and wounding hundreds more.

The remembrance events have been scheduled, the bibs printed, and the plans laid for the biggest day on Boston’s sporting calendar. Here’s everything you need to know.

Date: Monday, April 17

TV: WCVB (Ch. 5), ESPN

Streaming: WCVB, Very Local Boston

Entry list: Have a friend or family member running? Search the field of runners here.

2023 Boston Marathon start times

The race is back to more typical start times and will have the usual wave starts. In 2021, runners were released on a rolling basis, based on bib numbers and qualifying times.

▪ 9:02 a.m.: Men’s wheelchair

▪ 9:05 a.m.: Women’s wheelchair

▪ 9:30 a.m.: Handcycles and duos

▪ 9:37 a.m.: Elite men

▪ 9:47 a.m.: Elite women

▪ 9:50 a.m.: Para athletics divisions

▪ 10 a.m.: Wave 1

▪ 10:25 a.m.: Wave 2

▪ 10:50 a.m.: Wave 3

▪ 11:15 a.m.: Wave 4

Boston Marathon route

Participants will follow Route 135 from Main Street in Hopkinton and wind through Ashland, Framingham, and Natick, then into Wellesley.

The marathon continues on Route 16 through Wellesley into Newton, where it turns right onto Commonwealth Avenue (Route 30) through the Newton Hills and bearing right at the reservoir onto Chestnut Hill Avenue.

The route then turns left on Beacon Street, continuing into Kenmore Square before rejoining Commonwealth Avenue into the city. The final stretch includes the iconic right turn onto Hereford Street and left onto Boylston Street before finishing near the Hancock Tower in Copley Square.

See a map of the course here.

Remembering the Boston Marathon bombing, 10 years later

Since 2015, the city has observed One Boston Day each April 15 in honor of the victims of the attack in 2013, and Mayor Michelle Wu announced two events for this year’s observance on the Saturday before the race:

A private gathering and wreath laying will be held in the early morning of April 15 at the memorial sites for those that lost loved ones in 2013, with honor guards from the Boston Fire Department, Boston Police Department, Boston Emergency Medical Services, and Suffolk County Sheriff Department present throughout the day.

After the B.A.A. 5K race on Saturday, Boylston Street will be opened between Dartmouth and Fairfield Streets for the public to visit the memorial sites.

At 2:30 p.m., the public can join members of the One Fund Community, Governor Maura Healey and Mayor Wu, first responders, hospital leaders, B.A.A. leadership, and local running groups for the dedication of a new commemorative finish line and the unveiling of a One Boston Day marker on Boylston Street.

2023 Boston Marathon: Elite fields

There is no bigger headliner in distance running than Eliud Kipchoge. The accolades speak for themselves: two Olympic gold medals, a world record — 2:01:09 — that once seemed unthinkable, dominance at every major marathon outside of New York and Boston, four of the six fastest performances in history, a mind-boggling run of 1:59:40 at a special event in Vienna in 2019 that doesn’t count for record purposes, but remains one of the sport’s greatest achievements.

Kipchoge has long been the BAA’s biggest prize for its marquee race (getting his name above the dotted line was nicknamed “Project Eagle” internally), and he’s finally scheduled to answer the gun in Hopkinton on April 17.

Even for the most dominant marathoner in history, it’s no gimme. He’ll have six men with personal bests better than 2:05 for company, including a pair of 2:03:00 performers in defending champion Evans Chebet and Tanzania’s Gabriel Geay. Former winners Lelisa Desisa and Benson Kipruto will be tough outs, too.

In 2019, the fastest entrant for the women’s elite race was Ethiopia’s Aselefech Mergia with a personal best of 2:19:31. In 2023, eight women will hit the road in Hopkinton boasting better marks than that one, led by Ethiopia’s Amane Beriso, whose stunning run in Valencia in December made her the third fastest woman in history at 2:14:58. Three former women’s champions return: American Des Linden, Ethiopian Atsede Baysa, and the timeless Edna Kiplagat.

American Daniel Romanchuk and Switzerland’s Marcel Hug have won each of the last seven men’s wheelchair races and will be the favorites this year, too. Ten-time winner Ernst Van Dyk, historically dominant on this course from 2001 to 2014, will race Boston for the final time at age 50.

Tatyana McFadden and Manuela Schär have held an even stronger American-Swiss duopoly over the women’s wheelchair division, sharing the last nine titles between them. The two will also be challenged by Susannah Scaroni, the fastest entrant in the field.

Last year’s race

The elite races were a Kenyan domination in 2022, with the East African nation sweeping the open divisions for the first time in a decade. Evans Chebet made it look easy in the men’s race, winning by over 30 seconds; three of his compatriots rounded out the top five.

Peres Jepchichir capped off a sensational marathoning triple — winning Olympic gold, the New York City Marathon, and Boston in the space of eight months — in more difficult fashion, claiming an elbow-to-elbow showdown over Ethiopia’s Ababel Yeshaneh in the final blocks of the women’s race after eight lead changes in the last mile.

Daniel Romanchuk and Manuela Schär coasted to wins in the men’s and women’s wheelchair divisions, respectively, both finishing at least five minutes ahead of the field.

Chebet, Romanchuk, and Schär all return to defend their titles this year.

By the numbers

12 — For the second year in a row, 12 former Boston Marathon champions are back in the field for the 127th running.

88.2 — Eliud Kipchoge has won 88.2 percent of his marathons — 15 of 17 — in his illustrious career.

24.5 — The original Boston Marathon was 24.5 miles, from Metcalf’s Mill in Ashland to Back Bay, in 1897.

9 — Nine women are in the field with personal bests faster than the women’s open division course record, which may be under serious threat on April 17.

2:03:02 — The men’s open division course record is 2:03:02, set by men’s open division winner Geoffrey Mutai in 2011. Kipchoge has beaten that mark in four official marathons over his career.

The charity runners

There are 42 charitable organizations represented by runners. Over the past 32 years, more than $400 million has been raised for charity.

Grand Marshal and official starters

The Grand Marshal will be a very familiar face. Red Sox legend David Ortiz, whose rousing speech at Fenway Park in the aftermath of the bombings in 2013 became an iconic moment in the days after the attack, will lead the way from Hopinkton to Back Bay.

Non-binary athletes

The Boston Marathon will have a separate division for non-binary athletes for the first time. Without enough data to establish separate qualifying standards for a non-binary division, the BAA used the women’s qualifying standards as they are inclusive of both divisions. Athletes who successfully made the cut during the previous qualifying window as a non-binary athlete were eligible to submit an entry this year.

2023 Boston Marathon event schedule

Expo and bib pickup

Athletic brands, companies, and other exhibitors will fill the Hynes Convention Center for three days to display, promote, discuss, and sell their products. The expo also features running seminars and presentations, guest appearances, and other activities.

Race bibs can also be picked up during the Expo.

▪ Friday, April 14, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

▪ Saturday, April 15, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

▪ Sunday, April 16, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Here is the complete Expo schedule.

Fan Fest

Check out Copley Square for appearances from Boston champions, activities, live music, photo ops, and more.

Here is the complete schedule.

▪ Friday, April 14, 12-8 p.m.

▪ Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

▪ Sunday, April 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Boston Marathon Run Pub

This marathon-themed beer garden provides a place to relax and unwind, right by the finish line at the corner of Boylston Street and Dartmouth Street by Copley Square Park. Along with games and drinks, the Run Pub will feature athlete meet-and-greets throughout the weekend.

▪ Friday, April 14, 3-10 p.m.

▪ Saturday, April 15, 12 p.m.-10 p.m.

▪ Sunday, April 16, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Elite fields

Elite Men's Open Field ^ Signifies Boston Marathon champion NAME COUNTRY PERSONAL BEST Eliud Kipchoge Kenya 2:01:09 WR Evans Chebet^ Kenya 2:03:00 Gabriel Geay Tanzania 2:03:00 NR Herpasa Negasa Ethiopia 2:03:40 Benson Kipruto^ Kenya 2:04:24 Lelisa Desisa^ Ethiopia 2:04:45 Shura Kitata Ethiopia 2:04:49 John Korir Kenya 2:05:01 Nobert Kigen Kenya 2:05:13 Ghirmay Ghebreslassie Eritrea 2:05:34 Andualem Belay Ethiopia 2:05:45 Mark Korir Kenya 2:05:49 Filmon Ande Eritrea 2:06:38 Andamlak Belihu Ethiopia 2:06:40 Isaac Mpofu Zimbabwe 2:06:48 NR Hamza Sahli Morocco 2:07:15 Michael Githae Kenya 2:07:28 Albert Korir Kenya 2:08:03 Conner Mantz United States 2:08:16 Scott Fauble United States 2:08:52 Melikhaya Frans South Africa 2:09:24 Matt McDonald United States 2:09:49 Nico Montanez United States 2:09:55 Mick Iacofano United States 2:09:55 Mustafa Mohamed Sweden 2:10:03 NR Hendrik Pfeiffer Germany 2:10:18 CJ Albertson United States 2:10:23 Nathan Martin United States 2:11:05 Colin Mickow United States 2:11:22 Wilkerson Given United States 2:11:44 Turner Wiley United States 2:11:59 Jonas Hampton United States 2:12:10 Ben True United States 2:12:53 Mick Clohisey Ireland 2:13:19 Brian Shrader United States 2:13:27 Paul Hogan United States 2:14:55 JP Flavin United States 2:14:55 Sam Chelanga United States 2:15:02 Pardon Ndhlovu United States 2:15:04 Joe Whelan United States 2:15:36 Connor Weaver United States 2:15:49 Zachary Ornelas United States 2:16:01 Fernando Cabada United States 2:16:52 Edward Mulder United States 2:16:55 Matt Lenehan United States 2:17:02 Andrew McCann United States 2:17:07 Jon Mott United States 2:17:20 Jack Mastandra United States 2:17:28 Brian Harvey United States 2:17:40 Eduardo Garcia United States 2:17:44 Adam Wollant United States 2:17:53 Mark Messmer United States 2:17:56 Jason Ayr United States 2:18:14 Luis Carlos Rivero Guatemala 2:18:30 Eric Ashe United States 2:18:42 Austin O’Brien United States 2:18:43 Gilles Rubio France 2:18:53 Sergio Reyes United States 2:19:51 Prescott Leach United States 2:19:57 Augustine Choge Kenya 2:20:53 Markus Ploner Italy 2:22:39 Simon Poulin Canada 2:22:55 Dave Archer Great Britain 2:25:04 Steven Lawrence United States 2:25:22 Chip O’Hara United States 2:25:36 Anthony Bruns United States 2:25:45 Miguel Morone Brazil 2:25:54 Iain Hunter United States 2:26:06 Dennis Mbelenzi Canada 2:26:07 Zouhair Talbi Morocco Debut SOURCE : Boston Athletic Association

Elite Women's Open Field ^ Signifies Boston Marathon champion NAME COUNTRY PERSONAL BEST Amane Beriso Ethiopia 2:14:58 (NR) Sheila Chepkirui Kenya 2:17:29 Joyciline Jepkosgei Kenya 2:17:43 Lonah Salpeter Israel 2:17:45 Angela Tanui Kenya 2:17:57 Fancy Chemutai Kenya 2:18:11 Gotytom Gebreslase Ethiopia 2:18:11 Hiwot Gebremaryam Ethiopia 2:19:10 Edna Kiplagat^* Kenya 2:19:50 Celestine Chepchirchir Kenya 2:20:10 Maurine Chepkemoi Kenya 2:20:18 Mary Ngugi Kenya 2:20:22 Nazret Weldu Gebrehiwet Eritrea 2:20:29 (NR) Sara Hall* United States 2:20:32 Ababel Yeshaneh Ethiopia 2:20:51 Vibian Chepkirui Kenya 2:20:59 Atsede Baysa^ Ethiopia 2:22:03 Desiree Linden^ United States 2:22:38 Viola Cheptoo Kenya 2:22:44 Nienke Brinkman Netherlands 2:22:51 (NR) Emma Bates United States 2:23:18 Dakotah Lindwurm United States 2:25:01 Laura Thweatt United States 2:25:38 Hellen Obiri Kenya 2:25:49 Nell Rojas United States 2:25:57 Annie Frisbie United States 2:26:18 Sara Vaughn United States 2:26:23 Haruka Yamaguchi Japan 2:26:35 Aliphine Tuliamuk United States 2:26:50 Maggie Montoya United States 2:28:07 Hanna Lindholm* Sweden 2:28:59 Maegan Krifchin United States 2:29:12 Militsa Mircheva Bulgaria 2:29:23 (NR) Jane Bareikis United States 2:30:04 Sydney Devore United States 2:31:07 Annmarie Tuxbury United States 2:31:31 Kaitlin Goodman United States 2:32:08 Kodi Kleven United States 2:32:45 Jess Watychowicz United States 2:33:09 Briana Boehmer* United States 2:33:20 Nina Zarina Russia 2:33:22 Jesse Cardin United States 2:33:34 Savannah Berry United States 2:33:42 Olivia Pratt United States 2:34:22 Anne-Marie Blaney United States 2:34:38 Mckale Montgomery United States 2:35:01 Liza Howard Canada 2:35:29 Esther Atkins United States 2:36:32 Sylvia Bedford United States 2:36:32 English Jackson Tomlinson United States 2:36:51 Aisling Cuffe United States 2:37:23 Rachel Coogan United States 2:37:40 Claire McCarthy* Ireland 2:38:26 Ann Centner United States 2:38:30 Tennille Ellis Australia 2:39:08 April Lund* United States 2:39:23 Carmen Hussar* Canada 2:39:51 Gina Rouse* United States 2:41:19 Natasha Bliss* United States 2:43:28 Julie Lajeunesse* Canada 2:44:49 Laurie Knowles* United States 2:44:53 Jennifer Hughes* United States 2:45:19 Jenny Hitchings* United States 2:45:32 Hilary Corno* United States 2:45:34 Rebecca Brown* Australia 2:45:43 Erika Kemp United States Debut Danielle Moreno United States Debut Maria Coffin United States Debut SOURCE : Boston Athletic Association

Elite Men's Wheelchair Field ^ Signifies Boston Marathon champion NAME COUNTRY PERSONAL BEST Marcel Hug^ Switzerland 1:17:47 WR Ernst van Dyk^ South Africa 1:18:04 Josh Cassidy^ Canada 1:18:25 Aaron Pike United States 1:20:02 Johnboy Smith Great Britain 1:20:05 Hiroki Nishida Japan 1:20:28 Kota Hokinoue Japan 1:20:54 Daniel Romanchuk^ United States 1:21:36 Rafael Botello Spain 1:22:18 Patrick Monahan Ireland 1:22:23 Sho Watanabe Japan 1:24:00 Hermin Garic United States 1:24:18 James Senbeta United States 1:24:27 Simon Lawson Great Britain 1:25:06 David Weir Great Britain 1:26:17 Brian Siemann United States 1:26:46 Evan Correll United States 1:27:19 Jason Robinson United States 1:29:01 Phillip Croft United States 1:30:14 Jetze Plat Netherlands 1:30:44 Wyatt Willand United States 1:31:50 Mark Millar Ireland 1:33:50 Sean Frame Great Britain 1:36:19 Hitoshi Matsunaga Japan 1:36:27 Valera Jacob Allen United States 1:43:59 Dustin Stalberg United States 1:44:28 Aidan Gravelle United States 1:49:05 Jake Lappin Australia 1:56:21 SOURCE : Boston Athletic Association

Elite Men's Wheelchair Field ^ Signifies Boston Marathon champion NAME COUNTRY PERSONAL BEST Susannah Scaroni United States 1:27:31 Manuela Schär^ Switzerland 1:28:17 (CR) Madison de Rozario Australia 1:31:11 Tatyana McFadden^ United States 1:31:30 Jenna Fesemyer United States 1:33:50 Marie Emmanuelle Alphonse Mauritius 1:35:14 Christie Dawes Australia 1:37:12 Vanessa de Souza Brazil 1:40:23 Aline Dos Santos Rocha Brazil 1:41:39 Michelle Wheeler United States 1:45:45 Yen Hoang United States 1:47:29 Patricia Eachus Switzerland 1:47:06 Eden Rainbow Cooper Great Britain 1:47:27 Emelia Perry United States 1:49:55 Eva Houston United States 1:59:49 Hannah Dedrick United States 2:02:23 Hannah Babalola Nigeria 2:11:42 SOURCE : Boston Athletic Association

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.