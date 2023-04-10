In a clash of defending state champions, energized Westwood girls’ lacrosse a step ahead of rival Medfield

“We talked about being prepared for anything,” Westwood senior Lil Hancock said. “That’s really how we came out fast from the start.”

The Wolverines barely squeaked out a one-goal win, and they knew this time that they had to come out with more energy.

WESTWOOD — Entering Monday’s girls’ lacrosse showdown against Medfield, the Westwood players reminded one another what happened last year when the Tri-Valley League rivals met in April.

The top-ranked Wolverines left no doubt, running away with a convincing 19-3 triumph at Westwood High. Hancock, who is committed to UMass, poured in six goals, and Ava Connaughton, Caroline Nozzolillo, and Kella McGrail added three apiece.

Westwood (3-1) which has the look of a team ready to make a run at a third straight Division 1 title, built a 10-2 halftime lead and cruised from there. The defending Division 3 champion Warriors (3-1) did all they could, but Westwood showed it’s still the team to beat in the TVL.

“We know that they’re really good, so it was about bringing absolutely everything from the get-go,” Westwood coach Margot Spatola said.

Boston College commit Kelly Blake scored the first goal of the day for Medfield, then Hancock and Co. caught fire as Westwood ripped off nine straight. Connaughton, also a UMass commit, provided a highlight when she crept up behind the goalie to strip the ball and eventually scored.

The Wolverines waited for the perfect moment to pounce and timed their cuts with precision and poise all afternoon.

“Today, it was their first step,” Medfield coach Mary Laughna said. “They were one step quicker than us on every single draw. They were quicker than us when they were on attack.”

Alex Proefrock scored twice for Medfield, and Northwestern commit Alex Blake chipped in, but Westwood simply had too much power, athleticism, and depth. Charlotte Demaio, Olivia Williams, and Cecelia Thurmond contributed goals in the second half, and Dartmouth commit Riley Harrington continued to sizzle in net.

The Wolverines, who have never lost a league game, are showing no signs that that streak will end any time soon. While it was a tough setback to digest for Medfield, Kelly Blake knows it will benefit the Warriors long-term as they try to repeat.

“It’s good to have a loss like that,” Blake said, “to keep us humble and keep us working hard.”

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.