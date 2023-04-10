EMass girls’ lacrosse: A 10-goal performance from Weymouth’s Megan Doyle headlines Players of the Week

Samantha Buonaccorsi, Bishop Feehan — The American University-bound senior registered three goals and four assists in the Shamrocks’ 14-6 win over Archbishop Williams, and she tacked on two goals and four assists in a 19-7 victory over Bridgewater-Raynham.
Erin Cottam, Oliver Ames — The junior scored three goals in a 12-7 Hockomock League victory over Taunton and collected four more goals in a 13-11 league win over Attleboro.
Megan Doyle, Weymouth — A junior committed to Yale, she registered 10 goals, 12 draw controls, 6 ground balls, and 2 forced turnovers to pace the Wildcats past Milton, 19-2, on Thursday.
Sydney Ecker, Duxbury — The senior netted three goals in a 16-1 win over Marshfield on Wednesday and added five goals in the Dragons’ 15-8 victory over Needham on Saturday.
Sara MacLeod, Billerica — A sophomore, MacLeod netted seven goals in the Indians’ 7-1 win over Methuen, and she tallied two goals and an assist when Oliver Ames shut out Dracut, 16-0.
Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com.