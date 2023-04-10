EMass girls’ lacrosse: A 10-goal performance from Weymouth’s Megan Doyle headlines Players of the Week

Samantha Buonaccorsi, Bishop Feehan — The American University-bound senior registered three goals and four assists in the Shamrocks’ 14-6 win over Archbishop Williams, and she tacked on two goals and four assists in a 19-7 victory over Bridgewater-Raynham.

Erin Cottam, Oliver Ames — The junior scored three goals in a 12-7 Hockomock League victory over Taunton and collected four more goals in a 13-11 league win over Attleboro.

Megan Doyle, Weymouth — A junior committed to Yale, she registered 10 goals, 12 draw controls, 6 ground balls, and 2 forced turnovers to pace the Wildcats past Milton, 19-2, on Thursday.