Even without a first-round pick, Celtics can get an impact player in this year’s draft

All three players are essential pieces on a Celtics team that is one of the favorites to win the NBA title in June, so it’s hard to quibble with Stevens’s plan. But this year’s cupboard is not completely bare, and thanks to stumbles by other teams, the Celtics actually will be positioned to add an impact player in the draft.

This June, for the third consecutive season, the Celtics will not have a first-round pick. Stevens traded their 2021 choice to the Thunder in the deal that brought Al Horford back to the Celtics. Last season, he sent the 2022 pick to the Spurs in the Derrick White deal, and this year’s first-rounder went to the Pacers in the trade that brought guard Malcolm Brogdon to Boston.

Former Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge used to fill his treasure chest with as many draft picks as possible. His replacement, Brad Stevens , has taken a different approach.

The Celtics previously received the Rockets’ top-32 protected second-round pick, meaning they will get the choice if it falls at No. 33 or lower. The Rockets and Spurs finished 22-60, tied for the second-worst record in the NBA, the spot that would receive the 32nd pick.

If one or both teams are in the top four following next month’s draft lottery, the team with the lower pick will get the higher second-round pick. So, for example, if the Spurs move up in the first round and the Rockets do not, Houston would pick 32nd in the second round and the Spurs would pick 33rd. In that case, the Rockets would keep their second-round pick.

If neither the Rockets nor the Spurs are in the top four after the lottery — an unlikely scenario — then their tiebreaker would be determined by a coin flip, and the loser of that tiebreaker would get the better second-round pick.

But even if the Celtics do not get the Rockets’ choice, they will still be well-positioned. They also are slated to receive the Trail Blazers’ second-round pick. Portland, which was once in line to make the playoffs, cratered down the stretch by losing nine of 10 games and will receive the 35th overall choice.

If the Celtics receive the Rockets’ pick at No. 33 overall, the Trail Blazers’ pick will go to the Thunder. But if Boston does not get Houston’s pick, it will cash in with the 35th overall choice anyway. In either scenario, the Celtics will be in line to land an impact player early in the second round.

‘A growth opportunity’

When the Celtics stumbled a bit after the All-Star break, there were some calls for them to fill their 15th and final roster spot with a veteran wing or big man capable of easing the burden on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and providing a steady locker-room presence.

But Stevens elected to keep that spot open until the final week of the season, partly so he could add to a position of need if there were injuries. When the Celtics remained healthy, they chose to sign 21-year-old wing Justin Champagnie, who is more of a developmental piece than a possible contributor.

“If we were in a position when we needed to fill minutes, you might have looked at a person who’s done more in the league,” Stevens said. “For us, we have several games where guys who are good players don’t get in. That’s great, because we’re going to need them all.

“But right now for us, it was ‘OK, let’s see if we can find a younger guy who we really like, that we think his upside is good, that understands what this is about as far as team and what his role is in that. See if we can invest our time and energy in him and find somebody.’ ”

Stevens said he factored in the lack of first-round picks in recent years. There is a need to find younger pieces on the fringes. But he said veteran free agents are generally looking to join teams that offer playing time, and the Celtics were not in position to do that.

“This is a growth opportunity for him,” Stevens said. “He’s going to be given all kinds of opportunities within those practice times and the individual work times and he’s going to add to the collective in that.

“And then he’s got to bring great energy in the other settings when he’s not playing as much. But this is a good opportunity for him to grow and get better.”

Champagnie registered 5 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists in the win over the Hawks in Sunday’s regular-season finale. He will be eligible to compete in the postseason since he was waived by the Raptors prior to March 1.