When Jaylen Brown evokes anecdotes about Vaughn Eshelman and Irving Fryar, it is not a good sign

There’s certainly a possibility that this is true. But fact or fiction, Brown’s mysterious cut joins a long list of domestic and recreational mishaps that have sidelined Boston athletes over the years.

“I was watering my plant and ended up knocking over a glass vase that was next to it,” Brown said Friday. “Picked it up, set it on the ground, realized you probably shouldn’t set glass on the ground. Reached down and picked it back up, and it got me.”

The Celtics start their playoff run this week and we expect Boston to push past Miami or Atlanta in the first round. Celtic Nation hopes All-Star Jaylen Brown returns after missing the last two games of the regular season after suffering a five-stitch cut on his right hand.

Advertisement

Some were more serious than others. Some were barely worth mentioning. But all became part of local sports folklore.

Where do we even start?

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

How about Cy Young winner Jim Lonborg’s devastating ski accident during the Christmas holidays after he went 22-9 for the 1967 Red Sox, then twice dominated the Cardinals in the World Series? Lonborg tore ligaments in his left knee at Lake Tahoe while making the proverbial “last run of the day" during the 1967-68 offseason. He came back in the middle of 1968, but went 6-10 and was traded three years later. Lonborg never had another 20-win season.

A skiing accident derailed Jim Lonborg's post-1967 career. charles carey

The Sox have had more of these episodes than any Boston team. When two Sox pitchers — Rogelio Moret and Reggie Cleveland — were involved in car crashes during the 1975 season, Boston lefty Bill Lee said, “We don’t need a pitching coach, we need driver’s ed."

Patriots wide receiver/punt returner Irving Fryar sustained a bad cut on his right hand a few days before the AFC Championship game in Miami in 1986. Pats GM Pat Sullivan explained that Fryar injured the hand while putting a knife into his kitchen drawer. It was soon learned that the wound was inflicted by Mrs. Fryar during an argument.

Advertisement

A couple of years later, colorful Red Sox third baseman Wade Boggs suffered a minor elbow injury when he fell out of the family Jeep while Debbie Boggs was wheeling out of Christy’s Sundown restaurant onto Route 17 in Winter Haven. In the Chain O’ Lakes clubhouse the next morning, Boggs proudly displayed steel-belted tire tread marks on his elbow, exclaiming, “I’m the white Irving Fryar!"

This was not Boggs’s only strange accident. In 1986, the Chicken Man missed a week of games due to sore ribs and said he’d damaged his rib cage while trying to remove his cowboy boots in a Toronto hotel room.

In January 1988, Red Sox hard-luck righty Bob Stanley severed tendons in his pitching hand when he fell outside his home while taking out the trash. The lovable Steamer lasted only two more seasons in the big leagues.

In that same decade, Larry Bird showed up with a bruised hand in the middle of the 1985 Eastern Conference final series with the Philadelphia 76ers. Bird claimed the swollen hand was the result of a game injury, but we couldn’t find game footage of any unusual moment and it turned out that Larry’s busted hand in a bar altercation with a former Colgate football player. Bird didn’t miss any games and the Celtics advanced to the Finals, but lost to the Lakers in six. The injury may have been costly. Bird shot 52.2 percent during his 1984-85 MVP season, but only 43.5 percent in the nine playoff games after the fight. He missed 17 shots in the elimination loss to the Lakers at the Garden.

Advertisement

A couple of years later, Northeastern senior hoop star Reggie Lewis suffered burns on his hands and we were told that Reggie did it making French fries (or was it popcorn?) in his college residence.

Remember Sox righty Paxton Crawford?

In 1996, Vaughn Eshelman burned his hand putting out a fire that started when his wife lit candles to heat a baby bottle in their hotel room. O'Brien, Frank Globe Staff

Of course not. No one does. Crawford’s once-promising career was cut short when he went on the injured list with a cut on his back and said it happened when he fell out of bed, landed on a drinking glass, smashing the glass. Long after he was out of baseball, Crawford admitted to using steroids and HGH.

In 1996, young Sox hurler Vaughn Eshelman went on the injured list when he burned his hand putting out a fire that had started when his wife lit candles to heat a baby bottle in their Fort Myers hotel room.

More recently, we had Chris Sale breaking his wrist, wiping out on his bicycle in Chestnut Hill last summer.

Now Jaylen Brown. And the glass vase.

We believe you, JB. But if you aren’t ready at the start of the playoffs, we may need Ed Davis to get to the bottom of things.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.