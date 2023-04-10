Kelly Colleran’s latest dominant start for North Attleborough featured 28 strikeouts in an 11-inning win over Mansfield

“When the games are closer, she’s much more focused,” said North Attleborough coach Bill Wallace. “If you look back on her career performances, striking out 19 against previously undefeated King Philip last season, 19 [strikeouts] on Wednesday against Taunton, it just seems like she gets up for the big performance.”

In a 5-2, 11-inning win over league rival Mansfield, the senior captain struck out 28 batters to lift eighth-ranked North Attleborough to victory.

After a 19-strikeout gem in a 2-1 Hockomock League Kelley-Rex loss to top-ranked Taunton, North Attleborough pitcher Kelly Colleran found a way to top herself.

Colleran, a Boston University commit, garnered 28 of her 33 outs via the punch out. She walked two and surrendered three hits in her latest gem. On a Red Rocketeers team that starts three freshmen, Wallace called Colleran “a once in a lifetime player for the younger kids to see.”

Colleran’s older sister, Megan, struck out 30 hitters in an 18-inning, 1-0 win over Quincy in the first round of the 2011 Division 1 South Sectional, the most strikeouts in a game in program history.

Kelly’s ability to mix locations with speed and movement pose problems for opposition hitters.

“I don’t think I’ve had anyone that can strike out hitters like Kelly,” said Wallace. “Through three games, she’s struck out 63 hitters — that’s an average of 21 per game. I think that’s the one thing that I would say with all the pitching that I’ve had — Kelly has that strikeout pitch.”

Freshman Molly Willey collected three hits and an RBI and sophomore Maryellen Charette recorded four hits and an RBI to pace the Red Rocketeers (2-1).

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.