Latin Academy uses small ball to secure a big Boston City League win against East Boston

“We needed that bunt to kind of wake us up and it really fired the guys up,” Curley said. “It was great seeing the energy and excitement after that.”

Isberg’s two-out, game-tying bunt single, which brought the go-ahead run home on a throwing error, provided the spark the Dragons needed, as they outlasted East Boston, 4-2, in a Boston City League battle Monday afternoon at Memorial Park.

Trailing 2-1 in the sixth, Latin Academy head coach Justin Curley needed to find a spark. With Drew Isberg, one of the team’s best bunters up to bat, Curley made the call to play it small.

With runners on second and third, Isberg laid his bunt down the third base line. He beat the throw to first before it skipped into shallow right field, allowing both runners to score and putting the Dragons (1-1, 1-0 City League) in front for the first time since the first inning.

Freshman Marco Sullivan, making his varsity debut, pitched three shutout innings in relief, working out of a jam in the seventh after the Jets (0-2, 0-2 City League) put two runners on. He also drove in an insurance run with his first varsity hit, an RBI single in the top of the seventh.

“He showed tremendous poise,” Curley said of Sullivan. “Sometimes as a freshman, in a big conference game, it’s easy to get nervous in that situation. But Marco didn’t.”

Brennan Shapiro got the Dragons started with an RBI double in the first off his counterpart, East Boston’s Luis Ortiz, before taking the mound. The Jets responded with two unearned runs in the bottom half, after a two-out throwing error and a run-scoring walk.

That was where the score remained for the next four innings, as Salve Regina-bound Ortiz (5 innings, 10 Ks) and Babson-bound Shapiro (4 innings, 8 Ks) battled. It was the two college-bound seniors’ fourth time facing each other since 2021.

“It was an exciting game,” Curley said. “Two really good pitchers, two really good arms going head-to-head. I’m friends with [East Boston head coach Jeff Arinella], and we both knew it would be a low-scoring game.”