MLB batting average up 16 points, game time down 31 minutes

Limits on infield shifts, a pitch clock and larger bases were all implemented on Opening Day after testing in the minors and a dress rehearsal of sorts during this year’s big league spring training.

Batting average is up 16 points, stolen bases have spiked 30 percent and the average game time is down 31 minutes, on track to be the sport’s lowest since 1984.

Major League Baseball’s new rules designed to speed pace of play and encourage more action seem to be working through the first 1½ weeks of the season.

“I think they’re good for the game,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “The goal was to not have them get in the way of how we play. That doesn’t guarantee you’re going to win or lose or play well or bad, but just not get in the way.

“And for the most part, we still have I think a couple pitchers that we’re trying to get a little more comfortable, but I think we’re doing OK.”

The league-wide batting average is .249, a rise from .233 during a comparable period at the start of last season, when cold and wet weather likely contributed to a pallid offensive start. Last year’s average rose to .243 by year’s end, the lowest since 1968.

Righthanded batters have a .253 average, up from .236 at the start of last year, and lefthanded batting average is .245, up from .228.

Two-thirds of pitch clock penalties have been imposed on pitchers. Clock violations were up slightly last week compared to opening weekend but averaged less than one per game.

Average time of nine-inning games dropped to 2 hours and 38 minutes from 3:09 in the first 11 days of last year, when the final average was 3:04. The average was unchanged from the first four days and is on track to the lowest since it was 2:35 in 1984.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this,” Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron said. “So I guess we’re still learning but yeah, it seems like there’s not much downtime, especially on defense. It feels like there’s always action going on.”

There have been 125 pitch clock violations in 141 games, an average of 0.89 per game. The average over the first four days had been 0.82.

Eighty-five violations have been on pitchers (68 percent), 32 on batters (25.6 percent) and four on catchers (3.2 percent). In addition, there were two violations for batter timeouts and two for pitcher disengagements.

There have not been any shift restriction penalties.

Stolen bases have averaged 1.3 per game, up from 1.0, and the success rate increased to 79.6 percent from 74 percent.