Celtics to open NBA playoffs on Saturday

The Celtics will play their first game of the 2023 NBA playoffs on Saturday at TD Garden at 3:30 p.m., the NBA announced Sunday.
The Celtics, who are locked into the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference after going 57-25 in the regular season, will face the winner of Tuesday’s play-in game between the Hawks and Heat in Miami (7:30 p.m., TNT). The Hawks-Heat winner will become the seventh seed in the conference.
Tuesday’s other NBA play-in game pits the Timberwolves vs. the Lakers (10 p.m., TNT) for the Western Conference’s seventh seed.
On Wednesday, the Bulls face the Raptors at 7 p.m. and the Thunder meet the Pelicans at 10:30 p.m. The winners of Wednesday’s games play the losers of Tuesday’s games on Friday to determine the eighth seed in each conference.
The first round of the NBA playoffs begins Saturday with the Nets facing the 76ers in Philadelphia at 1 p.m. After the Celtics’ first playoff game at 3:30, the Saturday schedule continues with Knicks-Cavaliers at 6 p.m. and Kings-Warriors at 8:30 p.m.
On Sunday, the Eastern Conference’s eighth seed will play at Milwaukee. The other Sunday games will be Western Conference No. 8 at Denver, Western Conference No. 7 at Memphis, and the Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix.