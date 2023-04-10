Celtics to open NBA playoffs on Saturday

The Celtics will play their first game of the 2023 NBA playoffs on Saturday at TD Garden at 3:30 p.m., the NBA announced Sunday.

The Celtics, who are locked into the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference after going 57-25 in the regular season, will face the winner of Tuesday’s play-in game between the Hawks and Heat in Miami (7:30 p.m., TNT). The Hawks-Heat winner will become the seventh seed in the conference.

Tuesday’s other NBA play-in game pits the Timberwolves vs. the Lakers (10 p.m., TNT) for the Western Conference’s seventh seed.