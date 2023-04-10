Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz out at least four months with fractured left ankle

Cruz’s left leg bent awkwardly underneath him as he tried to score from third on a chopper in the sixth inning of Sunday’s 1-0 victory over the White Sox. Cruz opted to slide late and collided with the legs of catcher Seby Zavala , causing Cruz’s leg to fold up underneath him as his momentum carried the rest of his body across the plate.

The Pirates will have to see if they can keep their hot start going without Oneil Cruz . The 6-foot-7-inch shortstop had surgery late Sunday to repair a fractured left ankle and is out at least four months.

Alec Bohm homered and had six RBIs and the Phillies tagged NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara for nine runs in a 15-3 win over the Marlins at Philadelphia.

Brandon Marsh and Jake Cave added solo homers, and the Phillies pounded out 20 hits.

Alcantara (1-1) had pitched a 1-hour-57-minute shutout in his last start against Minnesota, then struggled to get anyone out in Philadelphia.

Shane Bieber, Guardians top Yankees

Shane Bieber shook off a rough first inning to pitch seven, and Josh Naylor hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly to give the Guardians a 3-2 win over the Yankees at Cleveland in a rematch of last year’s AL Division Series.

Bieber (1-0) looked to be in trouble after giving up two runs and three hits to New York’s first four batters. But Cleveland’s ace settled in and retired 17 of 18 in one stretch. He allowed two runs and five hits.

Naylor, who became a target for Yankees fans during the playoffs for his “rock the baby” gesture after hitting a home run in Game 4, put the Guardians up, 3-2, in the seventh when his liner off Ian Hamilton (0-1) scored Steven Kwan.

Aaron Judge went 0 for 3 with a walk, extending his on-base streak to 43 straight games, the longest for the Yankees since 2005. It’s also the third-longest on-base run for New York in the past 82 years, eclipsed only by Derek Jeter (57) and Alex Rodriguez (53).

Max Scherzer rebounds for Mets

Max Scherzer’s first matchup with the Padres this season sure went a lot better than his last one.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner shut down San Diego for five innings, rebounding from his 2022 postseason flop, and the Mets won, 5-0, at New York in a playoff rematch between National League heavyweights.

Scherzer (2-1) struck out six and walked three in a 97-pitch outing that followed a shaky defeat in Milwaukee last week.

The Padres pounded Scherzer for four homers and seven runs over 4 innings in Game 1 of the wild-card round last October in a 7-1 victory.

SS Tim Anderson hurt in White Sox’ loss

Hanser Alberto hit a three-run homer, Dylan Cease had another strong outing against the Twins and the White Sox held on for a 4-3 victory at Minnesota.

Yasmani Grandal had two hits and drove in the other run for Chicago, which had to remove shortstop Tim Anderson in the sixth inning with left knee soreness after he collided with a baserunner.

Cease, the American League Cy Young runner-up last season, gave up three runs but only one was earned after three errors by the White Sox. Cease (2-0) allowed three hits in five innings.