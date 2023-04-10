Red Sox left reshuffling lineup in wake of Adam Duvall’s fractured wrist

The team was sparing with details, but Duvall will be out at least 10 weeks, based on players who have had similar injuries.

The unstable tower that is the Red Sox roster took a big tumble Monday when Adam Duvall was diagnosed with a fractured left wrist.

Duvall missed the final two months of last season recovering from surgery to repair a torn tendon sheath in that same wrist. Now, after less than two weeks, that same wrist has him back on the injured list after a failed attempt at a diving catch Sunday.

“It’s a big blow,” manager Alex Cora said.

Advertisement

The Sox don’t have another player who can play center field, bat fifth and hit for power the way Duvall did this season. They plugged the hole Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays with Rob Refsynder, a backup player with 12 career home runs.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Kiké Hernández will slide back into a utility role, playing both shortstop and center field. Bobby Dalbec was recalled from Triple A and will get a chance to play games at shortstop, something the Sox experimented with during spring training.

Yu Chang, another career backup, will be part of the shortstop mix. He has a career OPS of .631 in 202 major league games.

The other outfield candidate is Raimel Tapia, who was released by the Blue Jays in November and settled for a minor-league contract from the Red Sox in late January.

Once a highly regarded prospect, Tapia has been a below-average hitter and fielder over parts of eight seasons.

Refsynder agreed to a $1.2 million deal in November, avoiding arbitration.

The Sox released Chang in November then re-signed him in February for only $850,000, just $110,000 more than the MLB minimum salary.

Tapia made the team out of spring training and is on the books for $2 million, a $1.95 million cut from last season.

Advertisement

The wild card is Jarren Duran, a flawed prospect who seems sure to get another chance.

With the Sox set to face a series of lefthanded starters, Duran won’t be up any time soon. But Duvall’s injury presents an opportunity for him to rebound from last season’s disaster.

The Sox have had a delicate mix since the start of spring training, a roster loaded with low-cost gambles they hoped would pay off. Duvall was one of them.

The 34-year-old was a free agent into late January before Chaim Bloom signed him for one year and $7 million, betting that Duvall would rebound from his surgery.

Duvall justified that faith by going 15 of 33 in eight games with 10 extra-base hits and 14 RBIs.

That’s not sustainable. But Duvall looked a lot like the hitter he was in 2021 when he slugged 38 homers and drove in 113 runs for the Marlins and Braves. Beyond that, he had impressed teammates with his attention to detail and work ethic.

Now the Sox have to hope more players outperform their contracts. The problem is the more a team counts on that happening, the less likely it becomes. You can only get so lucky.

But there’s not much choice given the trade market doesn’t usually get going until June.

“Somebody else has to step up. That’s the nature of the business,” Cora said. “At one point we hope [Duvall] comes back.”

Advertisement

Be prepared for a variety of different lineups, some that will surely be unexpected.

Outside of Rafael Devers playing third, Alex Verdugo in right and Masataka Yoshida playing left, the Sox will be weighing a lot of variables.

“We’ll move people around, that’s where we’re at,” Cora said.

There will be defensive-minded lineups and others geared for more offense. The Sox will match up against certain pitchers and pinch hit more often.

“Rob is the one, I’m not worried, but we have to make sure we keep him healthy. We cannot run him into the ground,” Cora said. “Just manage what we have.”

There’s even talk of using backup catcher Connor Wong at different positions, something he hasn’t done much of since 2019.

One broken wrist has led to a lot of choices for the Sox. Now it’s up to Cora to make the right ones.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.