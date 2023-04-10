Red Sox lose series opener by the narrowest of margins to the unbeaten Rays

Neither team had much juice offensively, combining for just six hits through seven innings. But the Rays’ fifth hit, in the eighth inning, changed the fate of this contest when Brandon Lowe struck a solo homer off reliever Chris Martin.

That turned out to be the case in the Red Sox’ 1-0 loss at Tropicana Field Monday night to the unbeaten Rays in a game that clocked in at just 2 hours, 6 minutes.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you keep the Rays hanging around too long and don’t make your move, they’ll beat you.

In the top half of the eighth, the Sox had their chance at getting to the undefeated Rays, who moved to 10-0 on the year. But Rafael Devers struck out with the bases loaded for the final out of the inning.

Nick Pivetta was owned by the American League East last season, posting a 6.72 ERA against divisional opponents compared to a 3.52 ERA against all others. Against the Rays, the Red Sox starter tallied a 6.86 ERA in four starts. A theme followed Pivetta for much of last season into the offseason: keep him away from the AL East.

Monday night was certainly the exception.

Pivetta navigated his way through a Rays team that came into the contest second in the majors in batting average (.289) and first in slugging (.588) and home runs (24). The righthander worked five scoreless innings and yielded just three hits and two walks while striking out six. It was a much-needed performance and set the tone for a four-game series against the high-octane Rays for an undermanned Sox bunch following Adam Duvall’s wrist injury.

Pivetta effectively pounded his fastballs into the strike zone. He worked his offspeed pitches off his four-seamer, changing direction and the eye level of Rays hitters, who swung and missed 14 times.

It got dicey for Pivetta on occasion, but he pried his way out of trouble every time.

In the second inning, Pivetta surrendered a leadoff double to Luke Raley. But Pivetta answered with back-to-back strikeouts and then induced a Manuel Margot ground out.

Equally, though, the Red Sox couldn’t put together much offense against Rays starter Jalen Beeks, who went two innings, followed by Josh Fleming for four frames. The Sox had just two hits through the first seven innings.

Bobby Dalbec’s one-out single in the eighth put runners at first and second. For the first time all game, the Sox had a runner in scoring position. With two outs in the frame, Kiké Hernández drew a walk to load the bases for Devers.

