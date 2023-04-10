Game 10: The Red Sox are taking on the red-hot Rays

The Red Sox responded to losing the series against the Pirates by sweeping Detroit over the weekend to move to 5-4. Their reward? The Tampa Bay Rays, who have won their first nine games of the season — something no team has done since the 2003 Kansas City Royals.

Lineups

RED SOX (5-4): TBA

Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (0-1, 1.80 ERA)

RAYS (9-0): TBA

Pitching: LHP Jalen Beeks (0-0, 3.00 ERA)

Time: 6:40 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Fleming: Christian Arroyo 3-6, Yu Chang 1-2, Rafael Devers 6-12, Kiké Hernández 4-9, Reese McGuire 1-2, Rob Refsnyder 1-3, Raimel Tapia 1-2, Alex Verdugo 3-13

Rays vs. Pivetta: Randy Arozarena 4-12, Christian Bethancourt 0-5, Yandy Díaz 4-14, Wander Franco 2-9, Brandon Lowe 3-9, Josh Lowe 0-2, Manuel Margot 3-20, Francisco Mejía 1-5, Isaac Paredes 3-6, Harold Ramírez 4-12, Taylor Walls 1-8

Stat of the day: The Rays are within striking distance of the longest winning streak in club history, a 12-game stretch in June 2004.

Notes: The Rays’ start has been something to behold, even if it must be tempered by the quality of Tampa Bay’s opposition. Tampa Bay opposed the Tigers, Nationals, and Athletics, teams that mustered a combined winning percentage of .372 last season. “It’s going to get harder,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said Sunday after the Rays beat the Athletics 11-0. “It has to get harder — this is baseball. But everything is clicking now — the pitching, the defense, and the offense certainly did their part,” Cash said. “I’m just going to stay out of the way and let them play.” ... Lefthander Jalen Beeks (0-0, 3.00 ERA) takes the mound for Tampa Bay on Monday as the Rays go to the opener strategy they’ve deployed frequently over the past few seasons. ... Pivetta gave up three runs, one earned, in five innings against the Pirates last week. ... The Red Sox won the last three games of 2022 at home against the Rays but still finished the season with a 7-12 record against Tampa Bay. ... The Rays have hit a major-league-high 24 home runs, a larger total than the number of runs allowed by their own pitching staff (18) over the nine-game rampage. Nine different Tampa Bay players have gone deep at least twice.

