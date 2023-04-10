There was another reason the Bruins’ record-setting win in Philadelphia meant so much to goalie Jeremy Swayman

In particular, Swayman was offering thanks to his former coach at the University of Maine – Dennis “Red” Gendron.

Before being swarmed by his Bruins teammates as the man between the pipes for Boston’s record-setting 63rd win , the 24-year-old netminder needed a moment to reflect on the road he’s taken — and those who have helped him along the way.

As the clock expired at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on Sunday night, Jeremy Swayman pointed his glove toward the sky.

Gendron, who recruited Swayman and coached him for three seasons, passed away suddenly two years ago to the date of Sunday’s game. As fate would have it, a rookie Swayman was with Boston during that time, and in Philadelphia.

Advertisement

“Tonight was a really special one. Two years ago today my all-time mentor Red Gendron passed away and I was actually in Philly when it happened and I think it was pretty scripted today, how it worked out,” an emotional Swayman told TNT’s Jackie Redmond following Boston’s 5-3 win over the Flyers. “But it was really special for that.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Swayman, who stopped 34 shots during Boston’s victory in Philadelphia, has routinely praised Gendron and the Black Bears coaching staff for their role in helping him develop into a top NHL goalie.

Four days after Gendron’s passing at just 63 years old, Swayman reflected on his coach’s impact on him following a home victory against the Sabres.

“Obviously we all know how impactful Red was to the hockey community, especially my life. I loved Red so much,” Swayman said following a 3-2 win over Buffalo back on April 13, 2021. “The things he taught me, I’ll have for the rest of my life. My heart reaches out to Jan, Katie, and Allison (Gendron’s wife and two daughters). It’s a beautiful family that I consider my own. I’m just so grateful for the experiences I had with him. He’s definitely going to be a role model for the rest of my life.”

Advertisement

Throughout his time in the NHL, Swayman has stressed the importance of staying in the moment, especially while serving in such a high-pressure role.

That mantra was one of the many teachings bestowed by Gendron during their time together in Maine.

“I know that he would want me to be even-keel,” Swayman said of Gendron two years ago. “He’s that kind of a leader. No matter how he felt, he would always have a smile on his face. It was honestly incredible. He always knew what to say, even in the most trying times. It’s something that I want to continue, to honor him. If I can teach someone else what he taught me, I think that would be a pretty incredible gift.”

Swayman has come a long way over the last few seasons, forming one of the top goaltending duos of recent memory alongside Linus Ullmark in 2022-23.

Following Sunday’s win over the Flyers, Swayman is 23-6-4 with a .921 save percentage and four shutouts.



