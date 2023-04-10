UMass promotes assistant Mike Leflar to women’s basketball coach

“More importantly, we built great relationships with our student-athletes and the surrounding community and we are excited to call UMass home for many years to come.”

“I am honored and grateful to be the next head coach of the University of Massachusetts women’s basketball program,” Leflar said in a statement. “This is a professional dream come true. The past five years at UMass have been extraordinary for my family and I. We had historic success on the court.

Four days after Tory Verdi left to take the vacant job at Pittsburgh , UMass stayed in house and hired five-year assistant Mike Leflar as the 12th women’s basketball coach in school history.

Leflar joined UMass as an assistant prior to the 2018-2019 season and was soon elevated to Verdi’s associate coach during the 2021-22 season, helping the Minutewomen capture back-to-back Atlantic 10 regular season titles.

“Mike has been an integral part of our success since his arrival in 2018,” said athletic director Ryan Bamford. “His efforts have contributed to the winningest era in program history and we feel strongly that he is the ideal leader to both support the personal development of our student-athletes and to continue the program’s ascent competitively.”

Leflar, a 2002 Boston College graduate, will be a head coach for the first time after spending 20 years as an assistant at UPenn, Boston University, Binghamton, and Northeastern.

At UMass, Leflar helped develop the game of star forward Sam Breen, who won a second straight A-10 Player of the Year award this past season and is the program’s all-time leading scorer.

Breen advocated for Leflar as the next head coach on a UMass student radio show Friday, saying “I’m not even going to refrain. I hope he gets the job. If he doesn’t get it I do think that would be a mistake . . . he just has everything that a head coach should have.”

