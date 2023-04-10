Winchester girls’ lacrosse bursts out of the gate thanks to the track stylings of star Tessa Geddes

This spring, the senior has captained a prolific Red & Black lacrosse squad to a 5-0 mark, with the team piling up 15-plus goals in each game.

A versatile contributor and captain on the Winchester indoor track team, Geddes was explosive off the starting blocks, setting personal bests in each of the five individual events she competed in this past winter.

The Boston University-bound Geddes has accumulated a whopping 31 goals, raising her career total to 162, a number made more impressive by her lack of a freshman season in 2020.

“It’s always been trying to fit four years into three, so I think it’s been really great to just see her improving every year,” said 30-year coach Suzanne Ontso.

“During track season, I feel like having the mental edge of an individual sport has helped throughout lacrosse when I’m going for a ground ball or getting the draw control, or anything with a mental-edge mentality,” said Geddes, who also played varsity soccer as a sophomore and junior before focusing on lacrosse this year.

Running the 55, 300, 400, and 600 meters translates directly to her play at midfield. The position requires the endurance necessary for repeated trips up and down the field, as well as explosive speed to drive the net or stop a fast break.

“Overall, her actual speed from point A to point B has increased and I think it’s just made her that much more dangerous on the field,” said Winchester track coach Jason Cacciapuoti. “I can’t imagine there are a lot of kids that she’ll go against that can run with her.”

Tesssa Geddes has plenty of opportunities to show off her speed in the midfield. Laurie Swope

“She has another gear compared to other players,” added Ontso. “So she does stand out on the field, just with the way she moves.”

More than just her physical capabilities, Geddes holds a competitive edge that is evident to those familiar with her play. Growing up with three siblings, including her twin and lacrosse teammate Carly, drew out Geddes’ competitive side and gave her inspiration after which to model her play.

Her older brother Zach, playing now with the Premier Lacrosse League’s Chaos, was a standout at St. Sebastian’s and Phillips Andover before moving on to Georgetown; her older sister, Avery, is a senior attack at Skidmore.

“It was definitely very competitive . . . we would always play games with each other, it was a very busy household,” said Geddes. “There were examples for me [in] my older brother and my older sister.”

Tessa Geddes grew up playing with her older siblings and twin sister, Carly. Laurie Swope

Though a fierce competitor on the field, Geddes is not one to bring that aggression into the Red & Black locker room. She is a respected and admired leader who brings positivity and selflessness to the table.

“She’s somebody who’s very aware of her teammates, and is always trying to bring out the best in them,” said Ontso. “She’s never just worried about herself.”

The Red & Black had a successful 2022 campaign, going 16-4-0 en route to reaching the Division 1 Round of 16 before falling to eventual state champion Westwood, but the ever-ambitious Geddes has her sights set on a deeper run this spring. An undefeated start is the perfect jumping-off point.

“It all starts from here,” said Geddes. “We’re five games in and we’re making each game count.”

As a senior, Tessa Geddes has taken on a leadership role for the Red & Black. Laurie Swope

Quick sticks

▪ A number of girls’ lacrosse games on the South Shore have been postponed early this season due to a shortage of officials.

Construction on the Sagamore Bridge is making it so officials who live on the Cape don’t want to come off the Cape, and vice-versa.

“There doesn’t seem to be a light at the end of the tunnel,” Whitman-Hanson athletic director Bob Rodgers said.

The Panthers (2-0) had to cancel Tuesday’s Patriot League matchup with Scituate due to the lack of officials. Only one official is lined up for Thursday’s scheduled game against Hanover. The rulebook states that games can’t happen with just one official.

Hanover (1-0) has already dealt with complications. The Hawks traveled to Plymouth North last Wednesday, ready to play, but one of the referees was late due to Cape traffic. After a delay that spanned nearly an hour, they had to postpone the game.

They rescheduled the contest to Friday, and the Hawks earned a 14-8 win.

▪ Newton North (2-0) is off to a promising start, with wins over Framingham (17-12) and Westford (13-5).

Senior attacks Gabby Yerardi (nine goals, five assists) and Kate Larson (eight goals, two assists), plus senior defenders Elena Morris-Kelly and Sophie Larson, are leading the way. All four are three-year varsity players, and they’re looking to collectively take the next step.

Newton North also has many underclassmen in the mix, including Beckett Houston (five goals). The Tigers, who last year won a Division 1 preliminary-round game over Milford before falling to Franklin, are eager to make it past the first round for the first time since 2016.

Interim coach Howie Landau, who has been with the program the past nine years as an assistant and junior varsity coach, is encouraged by what he’s seen so far.

“We’re looking to compete in every game, even with a tough schedule and running through the Bay State gauntlet,” Landau said, “and hopefully making a deep tournament run.”

▪ A number of standouts reached milestones last week, including: Kelly Blake (Medfield, 300 points); Paige Curran (Foxborough, 200 points); Audrey Campbell (Foxborough, 100 saves); Caroline Uniacke (Ursuline, 100 goals); Brooke Lunedei (Bourne, 100 goals); Karina Bosco (Dighton-Rehoboth, 100 goals); Sydney Smith (Bishop Feehan, 100 points).

Games to watch

Tuesday, No. 12 Cohasset at No. 2 Notre Dame (Hingham), 4 p.m. — Cohasset looks to rebound from a 14-11 loss to No. 3 Medfield. They face a Cougars squad that sports a stunning 49-7 goal differential through their first three games.

Tuesday, No. 16 Chelmsford at Billerica, 6 p.m. — In this Merrimack Valley tilt, Chelmsford’s lockdown defense will challenge a Billerica offense that has put up 42 goals through three games.

Thursday, Newton North at No. 7 Wellesley, 4:30 p.m. — The up-and-coming Tigers face off against perennial power Wellesley in this Bay State Carey clash.

Thursday, No. 13 Concord-Carlisle at Bishop Feehan, 6:30 p.m. — A seasoned Concord-Carlisle squad will be a test for the Shamrocks, the top team in the Central Catholic League.

Friday, No. 1 Westwood at No. 5 Franklin, 4 p.m. — An instant classic between two top five squads. No shortage of offensive firepower in this nonleague matchup, with Ava Connaughton (Westwood) and Kaitlyn Carney (Franklin) leading the way.

Correspondent Trevor Hass contributed to this story.

Olivia Nolan can be reached at olivia.nolan@globe.com.