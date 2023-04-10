With room to spare, Bruins surpassed the Red Wings and Lightning for wins, but their work isn’t done

Lightning coach Jon Cooper tried to describe the feeling to reporters in 2019 after the Lightning tied the record with a win over the Bruins in their season finale.

The NHL record for most wins in a season is the kind of accomplishment that reveals itself slowly over time — wins stacking on top of wins — until a milestone that once seemed untouchable comes within reach.

The Bruins didn’t start this season with 63 wins in mind, the same way the Lightning didn’t start the 2018-19 season and the Red Wings didn’t start the 1995-96 season with 62 in their sights.

Advertisement

“Sixty-two is a number that’s only been touched once, and for a team that’s kind of been locked into a playoff spot for quite some time, to be able to bring it every single night, to continue to find a way to get that number is a credit to the players and staff,” Cooper said.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“We didn’t sit there and circle 62 and say that’s going to be our number, but it’s kind of cool that we actually got to that number.”

Win No. 62 was actually an afterthought for the 1995-96 Red Wings. The number they found themselves chasing was 61, one more than the staggering win total set by the Canadiens in 1976-77. The Red Wings reached 62 on the final night of the season with most of their key players taking their last chance to rest before the playoffs. Their record-setting win came the game before, 5-3, over the Blackhawks.

Red Wings coach Scotty Bowman, who also coached the 1976-77 Canadiens, acknowledged the weight his team felt chasing the record.

Scotty Bowman coached the 1976-77 Canadiens and the 1995-96 Red Wings. M. Spencer Green/Associated Press

“We feel really good about it,” Bowman told the Detroit Free Press that night. “We had a pretty good chance. I think if we wouldn’t have done it, it would have been a disappointment. We were close for so long.”

Advertisement

Record-setting expectations for the Bruins were nonexistent at the start of the season. But after ripping off 20 wins in their first 23 games, they put themselves in position to rewrite regular-season history.

The Bruins’ 5-3 win over the Flyers Sunday gave them the record. They needed 80 games to reach the mark. The Lightning and Red Wings needed all 82 to get to 62.

All three teams had their own identities and their own paths.

The Bruins got off to the hottest start in NHL history. They also strung together six separate streaks of at least six wins, including a 10-game run that started on Valentine’s Day and ended in early March. Their longest losing streak was a three-game slide at the end of January.

The Lightning had four win streaks of at least seven games, including a 10-game heater over a 12-3 stretch in February. Over the course of the season, they never lost more than two straight.

While the Red Wings never had a double-digit win streak, they put together two nine-game runs and six streaks of at least six wins. They never lost more than two straight.

What the Red Wings and the Lightning had were powerful offenses that put pressure on opponents to score every night.

While the Bruins have the second-highest scoring offense this season 295 goals), those Red Wings and Lightning teams each finished with 325 goals (3.96 per game), putting them in a group of just 66 teams that have scored 300 goals in a season.

Advertisement

The Red Wings were the epitome of balance. They had 14 players score at least 10 goals but no one scored 40. Sergei Fedorov led the team with 39, while Steve Yzerman and Vyacheslav Kozlov scored 36.

The Lightning had 11 double-digit goal scorers. Steven Stamkos (45), Nikita Kucherov (41), and Brayden Point (41) topped the list.

With two games left, the Bruins have 11 players with at least 10 goals, and they have been powered by a career year from David Pastrnak (60-49—109).

The high-flying Pastrnak has played a big role in Boston's success this season. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

What separates the Bruins this season is a defense that has been among the stingiest historically. They’ve given up just 171 goals, the fewest among the rarefied trio of teams.

The Red Wings overwhelmed teams in the regular season, outscoring opponents by 144 goals, the seventh-largest differential in league history (five of the top six spots belong to Canadiens teams of the 1970s, the other belongs to the 1970-71 Bruins).

This year’s Bruins team has a plus-124 goal differential, the largest gap in the 27 years since the Red Wings in 1995-96.

That lopsidedness makes the 2018-19 Lightning’s plus-103 margin seem modest in comparison, but it was the widest in the league that season.

Interestingly, the Red Wings were dominant despite racking up almost as many penalty minutes (1,533) as the Lightning in 2018-19 (779) and the Bruins this season (844) combined.

But that Red Wings team still held opponents to just 44 power-play goals despite all the time in the box. The Bruins’ penalty kill this season has set the bar, holding opponents to just 35 power-play goals.

Advertisement

When the Red Wings set the record, they celebrated but also downplayed the accomplishment.

“Obviously it’s exciting,” Darren McCarty told the Detroit Free Press in 1996. “It’s pretty cool. It’s never been accomplished before. But not to sound arrogant or anything like that, it’s like everything we accomplished this year. We’re proud. It’s great to be able to do those things.

“What we’ve been waiting for all year is coming up: the playoffs. So let’s get ready for that.”

The Red Wings’ muted celebration ended up being justified. They needed six games to get out of a first-round series against Winnipeg, then survived a seven-game series against St. Louis before succumbing in six games to Colorado in the conference finals.

The disappointment they dodged by setting the regular-season win record was only amplified when they missed the Stanley Cup Finals.

For the Lightning, the ride ended quickly and the crash was loud. They were swept in the first round by the Blue Jackets.

Like the Red Wings and Lightning before them, the Bruins have made history. For all the things the three teams have in common, the one way the Bruins hope to distinguish themselves is with a Stanley Cup.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.