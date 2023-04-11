A bond is tested in Hulu thriller ‘Am I Being Unreasonable?’

The Hulu series, which premiered Tuesday, is called “Am I Being Unreasonable?” — the title is taken from a forum on a parents website — and it is a darkly humorous thriller. Cooper co-created it with her costar, Selin Hizli, and it plays out cleverly across six half-hour episodes. Cooper is Nic, a suburban mom in a dull marriage who doesn’t like any of the other mothers at her son’s school. When she meets Hizli’s Jen, a mother who’s new in town, she is excited to find someone she actually likes, and they bond quickly.

Only a few weeks after HBO premiered the dark British comedy “Rain Dogs,” Hulu is bringing us another dark British comedy featuring Daisy May Cooper in the lead. It’s as if the UK is schooling us in the fine work of one of its most realistic comic actors, one who can be both broad and expertly subtle in equal measure.

However, in a drunken state, Nic tells Jen one of her biggest secrets. Can she trust Jen, whom she barely knows? That’s part of the mystery of the show, as Jen seems trustworthy one moment and troubled and possibly dangerous at others. In the scene in which Nic is making her deep confession to Jen — yes, it’s about an affair, but I won’t spoil more than that — we can see that Jen is secretly recording it, for reasons that are unclear. You root for their friendship, and yet you worry about it, too, for Nic’s sake. Likewise, throughout the season, all the goodness on the show is tinged with mystery and possible disaster.

Cooper and Hizli — who are best friends in real life — are excellent as the leads. And the cast around them is strong, particularly young Lenny Rush, who plays Nic’s 8-year-old son, Ollie. Rush turns Ollie into a sassy, older-than-his-years pleasure, and he and Cooper have a winning chemistry together.

The show isn’t easily comparable to other comedies, which adds to the fun. There are tonal shifts aplenty, making it a bumpy ride — too bumpy for some, no doubt. It worked for me. Best of all, you’re never fully certain where it’s all headed.

