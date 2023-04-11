Two very different takes on Isabella Stewart Gardner

Famous works gone missing are a big deal, of course. The empty frames that hang in the museum , showing what was lost, are quite dramatic — and a major draw for visitors. But once I started learning about Gardner, the woman, she became the mystery. She was a collector of art and creative friends, such as Henry James and James McNeill Whistler. She was gossiped about; her love life was a puzzle. She created — and curated — her own Venetian-style palace in Boston. Her will demanded that caregivers — of what is now the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum — stick to her vision.

It took me about 10 years of living in Boston before I realized that I was much more interested in Isabella Stewart Gardner than the art theft that happened at her museum in 1990.

Just in time for her Friday birthday — she’d be 183 April 14 — there’s a new fictional take on her unconventional life. Author Emily Franklin’s “The Lioness of Boston,” released Tuesday, imagines Gardner navigating stuffy society, finding her independence in a world that isn’t ready for her. Franklin’s book comes months after the museum released its first biography of Gardner in almost a century. “Isabella Stewart Gardner: A Life” was written by current and former museum curators Diana Seave Greenwald and Nathaniel Silver.

Together, the works make an excellent book club pick — especially paired with a field trip to the museum. A reminder: The museum offers lifetime free admission to anyone whose first name is Isabella. Tell your friends. I spoke to Franklin and Greenwald about their takes on Gardner.

THE FACTS

"Isabella Stewart Gardner: A Life" coauthor Diana Seave Greenwald. Gardner Museum

Curator and coauthor Diana Seave Greenwald says the museum’s new book, “Isabella Stewart Gardner: A Life,” is by no means an unabridged history of the woman; it’s a start to a conversation, and there’s still “so much to learn.”

Q. What isn’t available when you research for a book about Isabella Stewart Gardner?

A. Many of her letters. She asked people to destroy her letters. We know, obviously, some people did not respect that. Her letters to [art historian] Bernard Berenson, which are held at his residence in Italy, are an exception to that, where we have all the correspondence back and forth. There’s also [correspondence with] Henry James — there are some exceptions. She rarely writes in the first person in any other forms.

Q. As you researched, did anything surprise you about Isabella?

A. When I took this job, I never really realized how much of a life she lived before the museum opened. And then it hit me — she was 59 years old when she broke ground [on the museum]. You realize just how much of a life she led before creating this exceptional place — and then the place makes more sense because it feels like the end result of like a richly led and studied life. And so I think that was kind of an aha moment for me.

Q. When people ask you to describe Isabella, what do you give as a quick bio?

A. I think of her as a boundary-breaker. She is someone who just absolutely mastered how to use kind of the eccentricity ... scandal, for lack of a better term, bombast, to get things done that otherwise you would think [would be] impossible for a woman at the time. It’s this incredible tightrope walk between her making people think that she was crazy, while also getting it done behind all that. The end result is that she’s kind of a funhouse mirror of a person.

The example I always give is — because she’s so forceful and she founded this institution, you’d be like, “Oh, totally, definitely a feminist, right?” Actually, not really, necessarily. She’s friends with suffragettes, but she never comes out in favor of suffrage in any public way.

Q. When people read this book, what personality trait might they want to borrow from Isabella?

A. Being unafraid to be a force — in every possible way. I don’t think this is actually made into the book, but she met this artist named Anders Zorn, and she was like, “I think we shall either be great friends or great enemies” — like, that was her leadoff! Even the will — it’s so forceful. Even in death it’s to the point, and there are clear penalties — and she wants things the way they they should be.

"Isabella Stewart Gardner in Venice," 1894 by Anders Zorn. Gardner Museum

THE FICTION

"The Lioness of Boston" author Emily Franklin. Lou Rouse

Novelist Emily Franklin first visited the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum when she was about 7, with her dad. “I just couldn’t believe the courtyard existed — I had never seen anything like that.” Decades later, she began plotting a novel about Gardner, the woman. Franklin celebrates the release of “The Lioness of Boston” at Newtonville Books on Thursday night at 7 p.m.

Q. Do you, like me, find Isabella herself as or more fascinating than the heist that everyone talks about?

A. I was there the week or two before the heist — I went on an art history field trip. I was really haunted by the fact that I had seen a precrime. I felt that I had witnessed these majestic paintings and written about them, and then right after I was there, they were stolen. What really haunted me though, and what I thought was so amazing, isn’t that they were stolen, but that these empty frames are there. [In my view of her] she had a vision that said, “I’m not going to paper over my loss if something happens. I’m going to keep it on display.” I’m fascinated with our ability as humans to say, “this never happened,” or “I’m OK now,” as opposed to living with our grief. When I think about the heist, I was really fascinated with the woman who had this vision that things will remain as she wanted them to.

Q. Were there impostor-syndrome fears when it came to writing your own version of Isabella’s story?

A. One of the things that was really helpful in this regard is people know more about the museum and the heist than they do Isabella. I felt that I was going where people haven’t gone before. I did a ton of research, reading all of her letters with Henry James and Bernard Berenson, lots of reading about the art — anything that I could get my hands on. More than intimidated, I felt a sense of duty to portray her both as she was, and sort of my vision of what she accomplished. What I mean by that is that this novel has a feminist slant to it. And I don’t know that if Isabella were alive today, she would say, “Wow, I was so forward-thinking and such a feminist,” but I think she really shattered society’s expectations of what she was supposed to do and be and say.

Q. I read the book of letters between Isabella and Henry James, and it made me wonder whether she’d be a good texter. How do you think Isabella would fare in these times with the new ways we communicate?

A. She would have been such a good texter. She would have had memes. She would have been all over it because she has slayed with her lines. She was so funny and sharp, and was so good at banter.

Q. Tell me when you found out you got the book deal.

A. The pandemic slowed everything down, and then publishing — everything took so long. I had completed all the research, completed this novel, I had sent it to my agent. He loved it. It was out with editors. We were waiting and we were waiting. I began to sort of wonder if it would ever sell. My birthday is in October, and my husband, knowing how hard I worked on the novel, arranged for me to have lunch with him at the museum, and arranged a surprise to have my dad, my stepmom, and my kids meet us there.

As everybody was walking through the museum, I spent a little time talking to the portrait of Isabella that Anders Zorn had done. She’s in Venice; it’s just such a joyful painting. I sit there talking to her in my head, and I was saying to her, “I wrote this book about you. It hasn’t sold yet, but you know, I’m thanking you for your vision, and I love this place that you’ve built and it means so much to everybody who comes here and to the city of Boston...” at which point my phone rang. My agent said, “We have a deal.” And I just sort of gave a little yelp and everybody around me said, “Are you OK? What happened?” It was such a weird little magic moment, like Isabella staring at me being like, “I’ve made this happen.”

Interviews were edited and condensed.

Meredith Goldstein can be reached at Meredith.Goldstein@Globe.com.