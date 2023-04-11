Alliance for Business Leadership’s board members quit en mass over handling of sexual assault and discrimination case

ABL was founded in 2007 to promote the idea that companies should lead on social responsibility. Today, its future is in doubt after the majority of its 19 board members ― many of whom are well known in local business circles ― resigned en masse in March. Those defections came as the Barr Foundation, a major funder, declined to move forward with a pending grant request, citing concerns over governance and workplace culture. Compounding the chaos, the group has been without a president since early December.

Instead, some are wondering whether the group they hoped would help carry out that agenda ― the Alliance for Business Leadership ― will drown in its own hypocrisy.

For progressives in Boston’s business community, this was the moment to push forward their agenda to create an economy for all with a like-minded mayor and a Democratic governor.

Advertisement

The uproar stems from how the organization handled a female Latina employee’s allegations of racial discrimination and sexual harassment by a white male colleague, according to former board members. In February, she reported to human resources that the male employee had asked about her sex life, and suggested that she was promoted because of her gender and ethnicity. Shortly after that, she quit. In her resignation letter ― a copy of which was obtained by The Boston Globe — she said the organization didn’t take her complaint seriously.

“I have been made out to be a problem for asking for what I think I deserve, speaking out against my colleague, and standing up for myself,” she wrote. “I would like to keep my commitment to this organization and get us through our leadership transition, but I cannot do that at the expense of my dignity, mental health, and safety.”

The Globe is not naming the accuser nor the accused to protect their privacy.

Advertisement

Ultimately, the unraveling of ABL is not happening because of what was or wasn’t said between the two employees, but how its leaders — who are held up as champions of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the community — responded to the allegations.

The half-dozen board members who remain include the chair, JC Morales, founder of Surfside Capital Advisors, and vice chair Andrea Silbert, president of Eos Foundation, as well as Eastern Bank president Quincy Miller, and Michael Curry, chief executive of the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers and former president of the Boston chapter of the NAACP.

Several board members who resigned say they were kept in the dark about the troubling allegations. They wonder why the male employee was not put on administrative leave after the incidents were reported and question whether a thorough investigation was conducted. For some, the employee’s resignation letter was the first time they learned of the incidents at the organization, which has a small staff.

Barbara Russell, cofounder of CapW Global and former board treasurer, said the issue gave her no choice but to step down.

“I was heartbroken to have resigned from the board,” said Russell. “I’m hoping that this worthy organization can move past this difficult moment.”

Another former board member said he resigned because there was too much focus on preserving ABL’s reputation rather than concern for the female employee.

“I didn’t like the way the leadership bottled this up, papered this over, and circled the wagons,” said the board member, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because it is a sensitive matter. “They wanted to contain it. They treated it like a public relations problem.”

Advertisement

Shortly after the female employee resigned, the Barr Foundation, which has provided funding to ABL related to climate action advocacy, decided not to give money to help fund an executive search for a new president. (Barr has also funded initiatives at the Globe.)

“When we learned of allegations of misconduct, our staff met with several members of the ABL board executive committee. Following that conversation and further due diligence, we decided to decline a pending grant request to support an executive search,” Barr said in a statement. “We communicated our decision via letter, citing our concerns about the organization, its governance, and workplace culture.”

Morales sent the Globe a statement on behalf of ABL explaining that the organization immediately hired outside employment counsel Hirsch Roberts Weinstein to review the former staff member’s claims. The investigation also examined how ABL leadership handled the matter, as well as the organization’s internal policies and procedures. The board has also hired another law firm, Goulston & Storrs, to provide additional guidance.

“The Board is committed to ensuring that ABL provides a safe, inclusive, and respectful environment for all employees and members, and that the organization continues delivering on its mission to provide solutions to the biggest challenges facing economic growth in Massachusetts,” the statement said.

Advertisement

But ABL declined comment on the outcome of the investigation, including whether the male employee was cleared of the allegations. The employee told the Globe he only learned of the allegations against him on March 1, the same day the organization told him he was exonerated.

ABL has not updated its list of board directors on its website, but the majority, including two vice chairs, have resigned. In addition to Russell, they include: Gustavo Quiroga, director of neighborhood strategy & development at Graffito SP; David Belluck, general partner of Riverside Partners; Keith Chaney, owner of City Sealcoating; Sean Curran, owner of Waterville Consulting; Colette Phillips, chief executive of Colette Phillips Communications; Jim Roosevelt Jr., former Tufts Health Plan chief executive; Dorothy Savarese, executive chair at Cape Cod 5 Bank; Andreina Viera Silva, president of ARKA HR; and Dan Wolf, founder of Cape Air.

A search had been underway for a president, after the previous leader, Jen Benson, a former state representative, departed in December to join a prominent public affairs firm.

Just before Benson left, she was told about the allegations of a racist incident, according to the female employee’s resignation letter.

“On December 7, two days before Jen Benson’s last day, I confided in her and told her about this incident, afraid that [he] would say something else to me after she was gone and no one would believe he had a history of saying racist things to me,” according to the letter. “Jen told me she wished I had reported the incident sooner as she would have terminated [him].”

Advertisement

Benson, in an interview, said she reported the incident to Morales, the board chair, that day.

ABL grew out of a group of progressive donors in the business community who in 2006 backed what seemed like a long-shot candidate for governor, Deval Patrick. The civil rights lawyer turned corporate general counsel won by a landslide that November and made history as the state’s first Black governor.

After his election, ABL positioned itself as an alternative business voice — the counterweight to groups like the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce, Associated Industries of Massachusetts, the Massachusetts Competitive Partnership, the Massachusetts Business Roundtable, and the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation.

Last year, ABL was the outlier among business groups when it backed the so-called ‘millionaires tax’ ballot initiative. It was out front on pay equity legislation, raising the minimum wage, and paid family leave.

ABL has made its mark, but it’s hard to see a path forward. But this much is clear: Massachusetts benefits from a diversity of voices shaping its policy.

Shirley Leung is a Business columnist. She can be reached at shirley.leung@globe.com.