BU alum creates local organization for young Indian professionals

She was a part of Saheli Boston , which helps domestic violence victims, and We Care Charity in New Hampshire, which helps abused children. Munjal also has been recognized in the Indian community through several awards such as the Miss Bharat “Woman Empowerment” award and the MyDream Entertainment “Youth Icon” Award.

Munjal, 23, has been a part of several regional programs that serve Indian communities, including Ekal Youth Leaders , where she helped teach 80 underprivileged children in a school later named after her in Mathura, India.

For years, Neeharika Munjal has been heavily involved in community service. Now, the Boston University graduate is hoping to help other Indian professionals in New England thrive in their industries.

When Munjal graduated from Boston University in January 2022, she wanted to find ways to meet new people and network professionally. And, being Indian American, she wanted to find a group that was centered around Indian professionals.

In Massachusetts, she said, “there are a lot of Indian culture events, but there’s nothing that is meant for networking and meeting people from different industries.” (TiE Boston, founded in 1997, is one member-based organization aimed at entrepreneurs of Indian origin.)

In April of last year, Munjal created Young Indian Professionals of New England, which aims to help professionals grow and diversify their network, while staying in touch with their Indian culture. It also mentors young professionals in finding jobs, managing their mental health, and resolving personal issues. As part of the program, Munjal hosts a weekly talk show on YouTube where she interviews accomplished Indian professionals from different industries.

The group will be hosting a networking event for young Indian professionals in New England on April 12 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Academy of Creative Arts in Burlington. The event celebrates the organization’s first anniversary. (Food will be offered through catering by WOW TIKKA and Maya Indian Bar & Grill.)

Munjal said that three days after being announced, the event reached full capacity.

“There was a great need [for this event] and people have been coming up to me during events or even on social media saying that Boston has nothing like this, and they’re very happy that I took this initiative to connect people,” she said. “Many people who are Indian come from India and don’t know anyone here, so they’re very happy that they have a platform where they can meet other people from their culture.”

Since it was created, the organization has grown to 2,200 members on Facebook and Instagram combined. Members do not pay dues, Munjal said, and the organization is supported through collaborations with Indian businesses.

“Young Indian Professionals of New England is very close to my heart for me. I never expected it to get to where it is today,” Munjal said. “I can’t wait to see it grow further.”

Hannah Nguyen can be reached at hannah.nguyen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @hannahcnguyen.