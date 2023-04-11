IMF says global economy may face a slowdown

The warning follows weeks of turmoil in the global banking sector, which included two bank failures in the United States and UBS’ takeover of Credit Suisse, brokered by the Swiss government. Fears that bank runs would ripple through the financial system have abated in recent weeks, but concerns that additional bank failures and tightening lending standards could slow economic output around the world remain.

WASHINGTON — The world economy faces the increasing risk of a painful slowdown amid worries about the global banking system and concerns that rising interest rates could force banks to curtail lending, the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday.

In its latest World Economic Outlook report, the IMF made a slight reduction to its growth forecast for 2023, lowering it to 2.8 percent, from 2.9 percent in January. Growth for the year is expected to be much slower than the IMF predicted a year ago, when it projected output of 3.4 percent.

Growth projections for Japan, Germany, and India were all lowered since the start of the year, when the IMF said a global recession would most likely be avoided.

The IMF and the World Bank have both raised alarms in recent weeks the global economy is facing a period of extended stagnation. The IMF expects growth to hover around 3 percent for the next five years, which is its weakest medium-term growth forecast since 1990.

On Tuesday, the IMF expressed optimism a financial crisis could be averted, but it lamented that inflation was still elevated and the global economy remained fragile, facing a “rocky” road ahead. It suggested a so-called hard landing, which could entail economies around the world tipping into recession, was increasingly plausible.

“A hard landing — particularly for advanced economies — has become a much larger risk,” the IMF report said, adding, “The fog around the world economic outlook has thickened.”

The dimmer forecast comes as top economic officials from around the world are convening in Washington this week for the spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank. The gathering is taking place at a moment of high uncertainty, with Russia’s war in Ukraine grinding on, prices around the world remaining stubbornly high, and debt burdens in developing countries raising unease about the possibility of defaults.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is expected to meet with other international regulators this week to assess the state of the global financial system. On Tuesday, she expressed confidence in the US banking system and the health of the economy, explaining that she continues to believe the outlook is brighter than what many economists predicted last fall.

“Here at home, the US banking system remains sound, with strong capital and liquidity positions,” Yellen said, during a news conference. “The global financial system also remains resilient due to the significant reforms that nations took after the financial crisis.”

Yellen said she remains “vigilant” to the risks facing the economy, pointing to recent pressures on banking systems in the United States and Europe and the potential for more fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine. She added she is not currently seeing evidence that credit is contracting, but acknowledged it is a possibility.

“I’m not anticipating a downturn in the economy, although, of course, that remains a risk,” Yellen said.

The IMF made a small upgrade to its projection for US output, which is now expected to be 1.6 percent for 2023.

Economists are still working to assess what effects the bank failures might have on the broader US economy. Analysts at Goldman Sachs wrote in a research note this week that bank stress could reduce lending by up to 6 percentage points and that small businesses, which rely heavily on small and midsize banks, could bear the brunt of tighter lending.

The IMF attributed the strain on the financial sector to banks with business models that relied heavily on a continuation of low interest rates and failed to adjust to the rapid pace of increases in the past year. Although it appears that the turbulence in the banking sector might be contained, the IMF noted investors and depositors remained highly sensitive to developments in the banking sector.

Unrealized losses at banks could lead to a “plausible scenario” of additional shocks that could have a “potentially significant impact on the global economy” if credit conditions tighten further and businesses and households have an even harder time borrowing.

“The risks are again heavily weighted to the downside and in large part because of the financial turmoil of the last month and a half,” Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, the IMF’s chief economist, said at a briefing before the report’s release.

In the most severe scenario, in which global credit conditions tighten sharply, the IMF projected global growth could slow to 1 percent this year.



