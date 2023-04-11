Mass. supermarket settles with AG over wage violations

A Boston-area supermarket chain will pay $800,000 to settle allegations that it violated state labor laws by failing to pay workers overtime and premium weekend rates, the state attorney general’s office said Tuesday. The C-Mart stores, which specialize in Asian foods and are located in Boston’s South End and Chinatown neighborhoods as well as in Quincy, were issued 15 citations in 2021 following an investigation by the attorney general’s Fair Labor Division. In addition to not properly paying workers for overtime hours or for hours worked on Sundays, authorities concluded that the stores failed to furnish accurate payroll records and failed to post required workplace notices. A lawyer for C-Mart said via e-mail that the company cooperated with the investigation and that while it did not agree with the attorney general’s methodology for calculating the amount due, it was pleased to reach a resolution without litigation. “This matter arose due to bookkeeping system issues and the unavailability of timecards, not to bad faith of anyone at C-Mart,” attorney Matthew Morris said. The company has changed its policies to comply with state law, he said. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

CarMax doing well as used-car market stabilizes

CarMax beat Wall Street’s earnings estimates as the auto retailer squeezed more profit from each vehicle, countering a sales drop and softening used-car prices. The Richmond, Va.-based dealer chain reported adjusted profit of 44 cents a share in the fiscal fourth quarter, well above the 20-cent average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg but down from 98 cents a share a year ago. The company is benefiting from a stabilization in the pre-owned vehicle market. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

WEIGHT LOSS

WW stock rises as it gains access to obesity drugs market

Shares of WW International, previously known as WeightWatchers, soared Tuesday after it gained a new Wall Street bull, following the closing of its acquisition of a telehealth provider that will help it access the growing market for new obesity drugs. Goldman Sachs analyst Jason English upgraded his rating on the stock to buy from neutral following the companies acquisition of Sequence. English also raised his price target on WW to $13 from $3.80, implying that shares could surge 216 percent from their close on Monday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CRYPTOCURRENCY

Bitcoin rises to highest level in nearly a year

Bitcoin climbed above $30,000 for the first time since June 2022, bolstered by bets on easier monetary policies that have made cryptocurrencies standout performers this year. Bitcoin is now up 82 percent since Dec. 31, handily beating the Nasdaq 100 tech index’s 19 percent gain. Gold, another investor favorite this year, has climbed 9.6 percent. Crypto’s rapid ascent has seen Bitcoin vault past where it stood when hedge fund Three Arrows Capital imploded last summer — yet it remains more than 50 percent below its all-time high in November 2021. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CREDIT

More small businesses struggling to get a loan

More US small businesses reported having greater difficulty getting a loan in March after multiple bank failures led to a further tightening of credit conditions. A net 9 percent of owners who borrow frequently said financing was harder to get compared to three months earlier, the most since December 2012, according to a survey from the National Federation of Independent Business out Tuesday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

Boeing delivered more jets than Airbus in the first quarter

Boeing delivered more jets in a single quarter than its arch-rival Airbus for the first time since mid-2018, a sign that the US manufacturer’s production is getting back on track following years of disruptions. The US planemaker said Tuesday that it delivered 130 aircraft in the first quarter, 37 percent more than a year ago, as it built cash-cow 737 jetliners at a steady cadence and cleared already-built Max and 787 Dreamliners from its storage yards. Airbus handed over 127 jets, a 9 percent drop from a year earlier, as it encountered parts shortages. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

STREAMING

Netflix teams up with Lacoste

Netflix and Lacoste are launching a clothing collaboration that will see the garment-maker’s iconic crocodile dressed up as show characters. The collaboration, which will cover eight of Netflix’s most popular shows, signals a doubling-down by Lacoste in its attempt to turn around the almost century old clothing brand by appealing to a younger audience. Traditionally known for its polo shirts and high-end tennis gear, the brand’s other recent unlikely partnerships include Bruno Mars and the skater magazine Thrasher. The eight featured shows are Stranger Things, Bridgerton, Lupin, Money Heist, The Witcher, Sex Education, Shadow and Bone, and Elite. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Head of Swedish pension fund ousted over losses tied to SVB, others

Alecta’s chief executive Magnus Billing was forced to step down after Sweden’s biggest pension fund became one of the largest overseas casualties of the meltdown at Silicon Valley Bank. The fund decided to let Billing go as it grapples with the fallout from almost $2 billion of losses, according to a statement on Tuesday. The ousting of Billing, who has been at the firm since 2016, is the most dramatic personnel fallout yet from the scandal, which saw the fund take losses on investments in Silicon Valley Bank parent SVB Financial Group, Signature Bank, and First Republic Bank. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CRIMINAL

Elizabeth Holmes loses bid to delay prison term

Elizabeth Holmes must report to prison as scheduled later this month, a judge ruled, rejecting her request to remain free on bail as she appeals her fraud conviction. The decision Monday by US District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose, Calif., is likely his last in the case which he’s handled since Holmes was indicted in 2018. Davila presided over the Theranos Inc. founder’s four-month trial in 2021 and sentenced her in November to serve 11¼ years of incarceration for deceiving investors in her blood-testing startup. To justify her request for bail, Holmes said she has two young children, continues to work on new inventions, and has raised “substantial questions” of law or facts in her appeal that could win her a new trial. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Only 4-in-10 Americans would consider an electric car

Many Americans aren’t yet sold on going electric for their next cars, a new poll shows, with high prices and too few charging stations the main deterrents. About 4-in-10 US adults are at least somewhat likely to switch, but the history-making shift from the country’s century-plus love affair with gas-driven vehicles still has a ways to travel. The poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago shows that the Biden administration’s plans to dramatically raise US EV sales could run into resistance from consumers. Only 8 percent of US adults say they or someone in their household owns or leases an electric vehicle, and just 8 percent say their household has a plug-in hybrid vehicle. Even with tax credits of up to $7,500 to buy a new EV, it could be difficult to persuade drivers to ditch their gas-burning cars and trucks for vehicles without tailpipe emissions. — ASSOCIATED PRESS