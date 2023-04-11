Swiss lower house makes symbolic vote against Credit Suisse deal guarantees

Swiss parliament’s lower house overnight on Tuesday voted against approving 109 billion francs ($120 billion) in government guarantees for UBS Group AG’s takeover of Credit Suisse Group AG, in a symbolic show of popular and political discontent with the deal.

In total, 102 lawmakers in the lower house cast their ballot against the motion, 71 were in favor, and two abstained in the vote, held just before midnight in the Swiss capital Bern.

Parliament doesn’t have the power to stop the takeover negotiated last month, as the government had already had a small group of senior lawmakers — the so-called financial delegation — sign off on the deal the same weekend it was negotiated. That six-member body can agree to urgent fiscal matters on behalf of parliament.