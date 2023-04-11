Bittersweet news for candy fans: EHChocolatier to close on April 28

There’s no sugar-coating it: Huron Village’s EHChocolatier will close on Friday, April 28, or sooner if supplies run out.

Longtime friends Elaine Hsieh and Catharine Sweeney opened the shop 13 years ago. Hsieh was a physician; Sweeney was a longtime Harvard employee. But they both loved chocolate and wanted to share their passion with neighbors. Over time, they drew a devoted following with their hand-crafted confections, sipping chocolates, and cheery storefront.

“Catharine wanted to retire. She’s looking forward to traveling more. Her husband retired. She has a granddaughter. She wanted to do a little gardening. It’s hard work running a small business. The type of work we do is physically very hard,” Hsieh says. “Chocolate is finicky. The temperature and conditions always have to be right. Sometimes I’d ask, ‘Why aren’t we making salsa? It’s so easy!’”