Recipe: Break up lasagna noodles to make this quick pasta with asparagus and lemon cream

Serves 4

Italians use every tidbit in the kitchen. This dish is made from homemade pasta scrapes called maltagliati, Italian for "badly cut." Instead of designating them to a pot of soup, cooks take irregularly shaped pieces of wide, flat noodles and repurpose them for other pasta dishes. The scraps have become popular enough to inspire their own mass-produced shape. But don't worry about finding it in a market; you can make your own (without homemade pasta) by breaking up dried lasagna noodles into irregular pieces. Simmer them in boiling water, to which you add asparagus for the last two minutes, then make a silky sauce with lemon and cream. Be sure to use heavy cream since lemon juice will curdle cream with a lower fat content. Add the pasta and asparagus to the cream mixture with some of the reserved pasta water, then toss with Parmesan. You'll want to add maltagliati to your quick weeknight repertoire.

Salt and pepper, to taste 12 ounces dried lasagna noodles, broken into irregular 2-inch pieces 1 pound asparagus, ends snapped off, stalks cut into 1-inch lengths 1 cup heavy cream Grated rind of 1 lemon 3 tablespoons lemon juice, or more to taste ¾ cup grated Parmesan cheese

1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook for 8 minutes. Add the asparagus to the pot and cook 2 more minutes. (Total cooking time is 10 minutes.) Scoop out and reserve 1 cup of the pasta water. Drain the noodles and asparagus in a colander.

2. Meanwhile, in a large, deep skillet over medium heat, bring the cream and lemon rind to a boil. Remove the pan from the heat and set it aside while the pasta and asparagus finish cooking.

3. Return the skillet to low heat. Stir in the lemon juice. Add the noodles and asparagus. Sprinkle with Parmesan and toss with tongs to coat the pasta. If the pasta seems dry, add the reserved pasta cooking water, 1/4 cup at a time. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and lemon juice, if you like.

4. Spoon the pasta into shallow bowls and sprinkle with black pepper.

Sally Pasley Vargas