Recipe: Cheddar cracker crumbs add a flavor boost to New England baked cod

Serves 4

Coating white fish fillets with cracker crumbs before baking is a traditional New England recipe, easy and efficient. You can use Ritz crackers or saltines, but cheddar crackers offer an extra flavor boost. Look for brands such as Simple Mills Farmhouse Cheddar (gluten-free) or Annie's Cheddar Squares. Before packing the crumbs on cod, haddock, hake, or red snapper, spread a layer of Dijon-mayo on the fillets. The fat in the mayonnaise keeps the fish moist and the mustard supplies a subtle kick. At the fish counter, ask for the thicker cuts so the fish is at least 1-inch thick, and will stay juicier than thinner tail ends.

3½ ounces cheddar crackers (1 to 1 1/4 cups crushed) ¼ cup mayonnaise 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard 1¾ pounds skinless, boneless white fish such as cod, haddock, hake, or red snapper, cut 1-inch thick Salt and pepper, to taste 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley (for garnish) 1 lemon, cut into wedges (for serving)

1. Set the oven at 425 degrees. Line a 9-by-13-inch baking dish or a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a small bowl, stir together the mayonnaise and Dijon mustard.

3. Place the fish on the baking sheet skinned side down. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Spread the mayonnaise mixture on each fillet. Press the cracker crumbs on top.

4. Bake for 12 to 16 minutes, or until the fish is cooked through and a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the fish registers 145 degrees.

5. Sprinkle with parsley and serve with lemon.

Lisa Zwirn