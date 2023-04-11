Recipe: For a special dinner, steam halibut fillets and add a lemon-caper pan sauce

Serves 4

This very simple steamed halibut moves so quickly once you start cooking that you need to have everything ready by the stovetop. The plates should be warm so you're not putting hot fish onto cold plates. Steam the fish in white wine, vermouth, or chicken broth just until it's done, then transfer it to the plates, cover, and make a quick pan sauce with capers, lemon juice, parsley, and a knob of butter. Halibut is an expensive fish that's brought in from Canada, so it's unusually fresh and doesn't need much fuss or adornment. You can do the same preparation for boneless pieces of cod, hake, pollock, flounder, fluke, or salmon. With very little effort, you'll have made something quite elegant.

1½ pounds boneless halibut, cut from the thickest end if possible 1 tablespoon canola or vegetable oil Salt and pepper, to taste ½ cup white wine, vermouth, or chicken stock 3 tablespoons capers 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley Juice of 1 lemon 1 tablespoon butter, cut up, at room temperature 1 lemon, cut into wedges (for serving)

1. Have on hand a 10-inch nonstick pan with a tight-fitting lid.

2. Cut the fish into 4 even-sized pieces. Rub the oil on the bottom of the skillet. Add the fish, skinned side down, if possible (some cuts will have skin on the side). Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Pour in the wine, vermouth, or chicken stock at the side of the pan.

3. Bring the liquid to a boil. Immediately lower the heat to medium. Cover the pan. Cook the fish for 8 to 10 minutes (thick fillets will take the longest time), or until it is opaque, firm to the touch when pressed with a finger, and a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the fish registers 140 degrees.

4. Transfer the fish to 4 warm, shallow plates. Cover and keep warm.

5. Add the capers, 1 tablespoon of the parsley, and lemon juice to the skillet. Bring to a boil. Add the butter. Heat, shaking the pan, until the butter melts. Spoon the sauce over the fish. Sprinkle with the remaining 1 tablespoon of parsley and garnish with lemon.

Sheryl Julian