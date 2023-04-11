Recipe: Swiss chard rolls, filled with raisins, nuts, and rice, make a nutritious vegan dinner

Serves 4

Hardy Swiss chard fares well in both cold and hot weather, making it available practically whenever you want it. For this nutritious vegan dish of Swiss chard rolls, you'll need a lot of the greens, three large bunches, and if they're smaller, a fourth to ensure you'll have enough. Put on a pot of rice while you pick out the largest leaves from what you have. These will be the envelopes for the filling. Blanch them quickly in boiling water and then shock them in an ice bath to make them tender and pliable enough to use as wrappers without tearing. But they are still very delicate so handle them gently. Chop the woody stems and keep them separate from the remaining leaves, which also need to be chopped. Both will go into the filling; the stems take a couple minutes longer to cook than the leaves. After you mix the filling and cool it, add spoonfuls to the large leaves and wrap them like burritos, then place them seams down in a baking dish. Pour boiling vegetable stock over the top, cover, and bake. This plant-based meal serves four as an entree, three bundles for each diner with a bit of the braising liquid. For a larger crowd, serve the chard rolls alongside chicken, pork, or fish.

⅔ cup long-grain white rice 1 ⅓ cups water Salt and pepper, to taste 3 large bunches Swiss chard 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 onion, chopped 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped ½ cup pine nuts ½ cup raisins 1 jar (3 ounces) capers (about 1/2 cup) ½ cup chopped fresh mint ½ cup chopped fresh parsley 2 cups vegetable stock Grated rind and juice of 2 lemons 1 tablespoon sugar

1. Have on hand a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.

2. In a heavy-based saucepan, combine the rice, water, and a generous pinch of salt. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and cover the pan. Simmer for 15 minutes. Fluff with a fork and leave to cool.

3. Separate out the 12 largest Swiss chard leaves. Cut off the thickest part of the stems of these leaves.

4. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Have on hand a large bowl of ice water. Working in batches, blanch the largest 12 leaves for 1 minute, or until they are just tender but still vibrant green. With tongs, gently transfer the leaves from the boiling water to the ice water, submerging them.

5. Meanwhile, cut off the remaining Swiss chard stems from the leaves. Keeping them separate, chop both coarsely.

6. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat the olive oil. Add the onion and garlic, and cook, stirring often, for 4 minutes or until beginning to soften. Add the pine nuts, and cook, stirring, for 1 minute, or until toasted. Add the Swiss chard stems, and cook for 2 minutes. Add the chard leaves, and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes, or until the leaves are fully wilted. Stir in the raisins and capers.

7. Transfer the Swiss chard mixture to a large bowl. Add the rice, mint, parsley, and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Mix gently.

8. Set the oven at 325 degrees.

9. Remove the large chard leaves from the ice bath, and dry them gently on clean kitchen towels. Set them on the work surface. Divide the rice mixture among the 12 leaves, placing it in the middle of each. Fold the sides over the rice, then carefully roll the leaf around the filling as though rolling a burrito. Place the stuffed leaves in the baking dish, seams down.

10. In a saucepan, combine the vegetable stock, lemon rind and juice, and sugar. Bring to a boil and pour the liquid over the rolls. Cover the baking dish with foil, sealing the edges around the rim.

11. Bake for 30 minutes, or until the leaves are hot.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick