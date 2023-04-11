Spotted at a brewery near you: a knitting group, sipping away, possibly mid-blanket

On a cold spring Wednesday night at Lamplighter Brewing in Cambridge, Angela Harrington was the first to arrive at a DIY chunky knit blanket class. The graphic designer was meeting up with a friend who was celebrating a birthday that day.

“We always joke we love to do old lady things,” Harrington said. “I found this, and I thought it would be fun to spend some time together, catch up, and our pastime . . . fit right in.”

The friends are not “heavy drinkers,” Harrington said, but they do knit, and they were drawn to the event by the brewery’s social atmosphere.

At the table next to them, Julia Mederios and Lea Lindsay were enjoying a friends’ and coworkers’ night out. Halfway through her white, gray, light green, and dark green blanket, Mederios sipped a cold India Pale Ale.

“I feel really good, this fabric feels really good,” Mederios said. “I love beer, so being able to do a workshop where I’m learning how to knit and make my own blanket while drinking a beer is the most relaxing thing you can possibly do on a weekday.”

The participants worked on their chunky knit blankets at Lamplighter Brewing in Cambridge. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

In all, 11 people in their twenties and thirties signed up for the class. Chatting, sipping, and listening to music in the brewery’s back room, they created their blankets away from the louder crowd in main room.

This was Lamplighter’s second knitting event in the past five months, said Olivia Toso, the brewery’s event coordinator. In November, they hosted a “knit-a-thon” for 50 people.

“The back taproom has a really cozy environment,” Toso said. “Everybody comes in, gets their beers, and like you would curl up with a good book, you curl up with some knitting needles instead.”

For the March event, the brewery partnered with Garden Streets, a Cambridge-based arts and crafts events business.

Garden Streets office manager Savannah DiGioia said their team has done three knit-and-sip events at local breweries since they first started offering them in early March, and more are scheduled for April.

Knitting instructor Jen Gouldstone showed participants what the finished product should look like. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

“[The] brewery was a pretty natural choice for us because people have space and it is nice and casual,” said Garden Streets founder Jen Gouldstone. “We started reaching out to area breweries, and there was a lot of interest.”

At Harpoon Brewery in the Seaport, knitting events started in February, said Lily Scearbo, the brewery’s event supervisor. A crocheter herself, Scearbo said she was looking for activities that attracted different types of people, so she reached out to Knitly, a knitting instruction and events business, to teach a class at the brewery.

“The response has been good,” she said. “I was nervous that it wasn’t going to be because knitting is not super popular, I suppose, but our first class that we did on a Sunday sold out . . . which is why we kept doing them.”

The brewery hosted 20 people during a busy session recently and plans to keep hosting knit-and-sip events twice a month in the future, she said.

Knitly founder and instructor Wei Jing Saw said knitting is often misunderstood as an activity for “older ladies who sit around in their houses,” but really it’s an activity for everyone.

“Knitting is, very naturally, a social activity. Once you get the repetitive motions under your fingers, people generally are able to look up, chat, and bond over a shared learning experience,” she said.

Angela Harrington learns how to knit a chunky blanket. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

This isn’t news to the Boston Drunken Knitwits, a social group with free weekly meetings.

Founded in 2013, the Knitwits meet every Monday night at various locations, including Aeronaut Brewing and Remnant Brewing in Somerville, and at Lamplighter and summertime pop-up beer gardens, said co-organizer Juliette Williams. About 15 people show up each week, and they range in age from their twenties to their sixties, she said.

The Drunken Knitwits are part of an international knitting community, Williams said. She first joined the group when she lived in Dublin for work in 2018, joining the Dublin Drunken Knitwits. When she moved back to the United States the following year, she joined the Boston chapter.

“It just started as a fun way to unwind at the end of a workday, go grab a beer with friends and work on your project,” she said.

Participants chose what colors of yarn they wanted to use for their blankets. Jim Davis/Globe Staff













































