Steamed fish is so plain you never see it on menus, but it’s elegant

Ordering halibut on a restaurant menu is mostly disappointing. There are often too many frills on the plate, which doesn’t do the fish any favors. It’s nearly always seared, so the outside sets up a buttery crust, but that’s not its natural texture. I think you need the plainest cooking technique to show it off.

Most of the halibut you buy locally comes from the North Atlantic coast of Canada , so it hasn’t traveled far by the time you get it and the fish is so fresh that when you smell it, there’s only the sweet scent of the ocean.

Halibut is my lobster. Halibut is just what I want when there’s a special occasion or a celebratory meal to whip up. With its exceptionally firm, flaky flesh, it tastes best when you do as little as possible in the kitchen. At home, I cook it simply and serve it barely adorned.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

It reminds me of the famous advice for women getting dressed up to go out, attributed to Coco Chanel, but thought to have been the mantra of a number of mid-20th century designers: Once you’re dressed, delete an accessory or two before you leave home.

Advertisement

If I were to edit the way halibut is served in restaurants, I would remove the searing part of the cooking method, keep the fish in the skillet, add a little white wine, vermouth, or even chicken broth (chicken broth and fish juices is a surprisingly good combination) and let the fish poach gently. Except for salt and pepper, it’s unadorned at this point. When it’s finished cooking, which takes less than 10 minutes in a covered pan, and the bright white flesh is glistening from the steam in the pan, transfer the fish to warm plates, and make a quick sauce with the pan juices, a few capers, lemon juice, and parsley.

Advertisement

In a conversation I had recently with Kim Marden of the Wellesley market Captain Marden’s Seafoods, I noticed that he pronounces the name of the fish HAUL-ah-bit. If you’re anywhere near the coastline in New England, that’s what you hear in the fish markets and near the fishing boats. “If you say ‘halibut,’ “ says Marden, pronouncing the first syllable like the “hal” in hallelujah and the last like the “but” in butter, “it’s like someone’s putting their nails on a blackboard.”

Marden, who was born into the fish business — his grandfather, Roy, opened Captain Marden’s in 1945 — buys halibut from a cousin in Nova Scotia and from his cousin’s cousin. “We get the pick of the trip,” he says.

He sells the fish year-round, and though there were quotas on the fish a decade ago because of low stocks, they have rebounded enough for the limits in Canada to increase, he says.

Most customers prefer fillets but Marden’s also offers steaks, which weigh about a pound with a small center bone, so each serves two. Marden brushes these with oil and grills them for less than 10 minutes (the internal temperature for white fish is 140 degrees; it will rise to 145 as it sits on a warm plate for a few minutes).

There’s often a surge of interest in seafood this time of year, says Carl Fantasia of New Deal Fish Market in Cambridge. New Deal’s halibut fillets, as in most other fish markets, sell for around $30 a pound. Though expensive, says Fantasia, “It’s a very approachable fish, mild, and one of the firmer white-fleshed fish.”

Advertisement

I like to cut halibut into square pieces, each about 6 ounces. Sometimes the skin is on the side, sometimes on the bottom, depending on how your fishmonger has cut it. If it’s on the bottom, set the fish in the pan skin-side down so the clean flesh side is up. And then use the very light skillet steaming method.

For great halibut (and other dishes, too), take Coco Chanel’s advice into your kitchen. When the ingredients are pristine, you don’t need to complicate things to make the meal memorable.

















Sheryl Julian can be reached at sheryl.julian@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sheryljulian.