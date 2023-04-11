At T.C. Scoops, Tina Chemini has 60 flavors and then some

It goes way back to high school. I worked for a company called Byers Yogurt. As far as I know, they were one of the early pioneers of frozen yogurt stores, and they were exclusively in Massachusetts. They had a location in Somerville, one in Brockton, a couple others. I worked at one in the Hanover Mall. We served frozen yogurt with fresh fruit, and we also had sandwiches and fresh salads. So that’s where I got my start in food. The piece of advice I got then, which I think has been part of my success, was to never serve anything to a customer that I myself wouldn’t eat. That has just stuck with me all this time. Even now, when I’m training my new employees, I tell them that story. If it’s something that they wouldn’t eat, they shouldn’t be presenting it to a customer.

Holliston’s Tina Chemini, 59, always had a soft spot for ice cream. She worked at a frozen yogurt parlor as a teenager. As a college student in Vermont, she often snuck off to the Ben & Jerry’s flagship. After years working in corporate human resources, she opened a shop of her own. T.C. Scoops originally opened in 2011 in Medway. That branch closed during the pandemic. The newly opened Holliston location, closer to home, has 60 flavors, plus FoMu dairy-free sweets and a sweet vibe.

They kept me employed while I was in college. I would go home during breaks and stuff like that. I went to St. Michael’s College up in Vermont, and I was studying psychology. This was in the Burlington, Vermont, area, where Ben & Jerry’s was getting started. Their very first location was an old garage that they renovated into an ice cream parlor. We used to go there with our last $3. I just remember their ice cream parlor being very comfortable, warm, and welcoming, and that feeling has stuck with me.

The business application of psychology at that time was personnel, or human resources. So Byers asked me to move into their home office to work as their personnel rep. So they actually gave me my first job in HR.

After years in the corporate world, in HR jobs, you were laid off. What next?

In 2011, everything changed. My future was set free. I remember driving home, just kind of lost in my own thoughts. I pulled into my driveway at my house, and I called Ben & Jerry’s and said that I’d like to open a franchise. I have money. I have training. I have experience.

The guy was really nice. He said, “What do you have in mind?” I had a little piece of property, a rental spot in Holliston where I live, that I was interested in, right downtown. It was an old Bank of America location that had a lot of charm. He said the location was too small; if I wanted to open up a Ben & Jerry’s, we could talk about Brighton or Newton. And I said, “No, I just really want to open a hometown ice cream parlor. I want to be in my own community.”

That kind of took the wind out of my sails. So I started looking for another HR job. I went through that process, and there was one job that was really promising. I was one of the last two finalists. This was in 2010 to 2011. There were 100 people applying for every position, and employers could literally take their pick. It came down between me and this other person for the HR job. And they picked the other person because their qualifications were more suited to the industry that this company was in. So again, wind out of my sails. And my husband said to me: “You’ve always wanted to open an ice cream parlor. Why don’t you just do it?” I said, “Are you serious?”

I gave him the last right of refusal because, at the time, he was also self-employed. And I’m like: “We’re going have two self-employed people, and ice cream has its seasonal ups and downs and this and that.” But he said, “Nope. I think you should do it.” That’s when T.C. Scoops was born.

What’s his job?

He’s an architect. He actually has been extremely instrumental through the whole process because he’s designed all three of my stores. So that’s one thing I didn’t have to pay for.

What do you love about ice cream? Why not tacos?

It’s yummy. I’ve never really been a dessert person. If I was given the choice between Doritos and a slice of cake, I would take the Doritos. But there’s something about ice cream. It melts and goes down in between the cracks of whatever’s in your stomach. It fills in the gaps in your stomach. Even if you’re full, you can still eat ice cream.

How would you describe your ice cream?

It’s Hershey’s ice cream. The reason I went with Hershey’s is because, as a young adult going on vacation as a family, we would go to Maine or New Hampshire. And wherever we were vacationing, it seemed like they had Hershey’s ice cream. To me, Hershey’s is vacation. I always connected those two. When the Ben & Jerry’s thing didn’t work out, I reached out to Hershey’s. They’ve been an incredible business partner for me. I mean, not only creating a delicious product, but they have helped me so much on the business end of it that I would never switch. I’m a customer for life.

What makes your ice cream parlor special?

In my former locations, what I’ve heard is that it feels like you’re sitting at home; that it’s comfortable. I heard someone say you can tell it was designed by a woman! I don’t know; maybe because it’s comfortable and friendly and happy and I talk to everybody. I know everybody. Even if I don’t remember their names, I smile.

Growing up, my kids used to laugh at me, saying, “Mom, you talk to everybody.” I’ll be at the airport. And these are the kids you tell not to talk to strangers, right? I’m talking to everybody. “Oh, where are you going?” Blah, blah, blah. I’ve always had a knack for being able to talk to anybody about anything for five minutes, which is a perfect transactional time.

What are your favorite flavors?

Personally, I love coconut chocolate almond and peanut butter cup, which is a chocolate ice cream that has a big peanut butter swirl through it. On the same thought, chocolate moose tracks, which is a chocolate ice cream with peanut butter cups in it. My new and surprising favorite is the cold brew caramocha, which is a mocha ice cream that has a caramel swirl through it and chocolate chunks. So good!

What’s the weirdest customer request you’ve ever gotten?

Oh, lord. I have one gentleman who comes in, and he loves ice cream so much that he has a hard time deciding what flavor, because he always gets a quart. So one time I said to him, “You know, I can put a couple of different flavors in. You don’t have to pick one flavor for a whole quart.” So he started it calling it the Tina quart. And he literally would pick a flavor. I’d put one scoop in; next flavor, one scoop. We would get probably 12 different flavors in the Tina quart. I think that’s the strangest creation I’ve ever heard of.

What about toppings? Do you have a favorite?

I personally am not a big toppings person because I love the ice cream so much. I don’t want to dilute the ice cream, or I don’t want to smother it with other flavors. But people have said to me that I have topping offerings that they can’t get other places, like butterscotch. At most ice cream parlors, you can get caramel and hot fudge, but they can’t necessarily get butterscotch. And I have the peanut butter topping, which I think, again, in the environment with so many people with allergies, maybe ice cream parlors are just doing away with things like peanut butter. And I have liquid marshmallow, and people love that.

Sugar or waffle cone?

Oh, waffle cone all the way. We make our own.

Cup or cone?

I would go with the waffle cone.

Do you call it a milkshake or frappe?

It’s a frappe!

Colored sprinkles or chocolate sprinkles — if you were to do sprinkles?

I don’t do either. I’m not a sprinkle person.

Do you have a favorite restaurant that doesn’t involve ice cream?

There’s a place here in town called Bazel’s. It’s a pizza place. They make the best chicken Caesar salad I’ve ever had.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.