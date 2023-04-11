Team Hoyt honored in a limited-run beer from Hopkinton’s Start Line Brewing

The can also serves to spread the word for Team Hoyt’s first-ever Dick Hoyt Memorial “Yes You Can” Run Together road race in Hopkinton on May 27. Start Line will also run the beer garden at the event, which includes a 5-mile run, 2-mile walk, and a way to participate virtually.

The brew pays homage to legendary father-and-son team Dick and Rick Hoyt, two years after Dick Hoyt’s death at age 80. The can features the instantly recognizable profile of the longtime Boston Marathon fan-favorites leading a pack of runners.

Just in time for Marathon Monday, Start Line Brewing in Hopkinton (named after the Boston Marathon’s start line) launched a limited-run “Team Hoyt Marathoner IPA.”

This marks the fifth in Start Line’s Marathon IPA series, an annual beer launched just before the Boston Marathon. Past honorees have included Bobbi Gibb and Tim Kilduff, former Boston Marathon race director and president and founder of the 26.2 Foundation.

The Hoyts have long been on Start Line’s radar.

Team Hoyt and Start Line Brewers celebrating on Canning Day. Handout

“Their story is second-to-none. They’re trailblazers,” said Ted Twinney, co-founder and manager of Start Line. “With Dick passing a couple years ago, we waited out of respect. This year, we approached the family and they were happy to do it. It’s a great fit for what we’re trying to do [with the series], which is to recognize a person or a theme that embodies the spirit of the marathon.”

If you’re even vaguely familiar with the Boston Marathon, the Hoyts need no introduction. Dick Hoyt pushed his son, Rick, a quadriplegic living with cerebral palsy, in 32 Boston Marathons.

When Dick Hoyt died at his Holland, Mass., home in 2021 at 80, the BAA called him a “Boston Marathon icon.” Globe columnist Kevin Cullen noted the Hoyts were “cheered along the route like rock stars, their presence an annual tonic of joy and inspiration.”

In an Instagram post, @teamhoyt posted: “Rick even got to sign the wall of the brewery!…We are so grateful…”

Twinney said proceeds will go to the 26.2 Foundation, a Hopkinton-based nonprofit that “supports and promotes the sport of marathoning, as well as health, wellness, and economic development,” according to its website. (“They’re also building the first International Marathon Center here in town,” Twinney adds.)

Each year, the can changes, but the brew remains the same: a hazy New England-style IPA with 6 percent alcohol he described as “smoother” than a typical IPA.

Find four-packs in some Hopkinton stores, and at the brewery itself, Twinney said — but run. The cult-favorite Marathon IPA tends to sell fast, Twinney warned.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.